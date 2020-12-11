Santa stops at the SPCA
11 December 2020 | Art and Entertainment
With the year quickly coming to an end, there are still some four legged friends who are in urgent
need of your help.
Some 300 cats and dogs currently housed at the SPCA in Windhoek, are hoping that Santa will visit
them soon to drop off some food for the December holidays. You can feed a dog for a month with a
N$300 donation, while a cat can be fed for N$150.
According to the SPCA, they are also in need of kitty litter (N$5 000) and upgrading of the dog yards
(N$10 000). Further, they would also like to give their reception area a face lift that is projected to
cost N$7 000 and acquire some new uniforms for staff members, which will cost N$10 000.
One of the biggest financial burdens the SPCA faces, is the construction of a new cat intake area for
cat arrivals. According to the society, this is to decrease stress and disease transmission, and will cost
N$83 600, of which N$30 000 has already been raised.
Other items on their wish list, includes new dog collars and a new fence for the visiting area, which
have already been received. The dogs are also excited about the new sink in the dog kennels.
If you would like to contribute, contact the SPCA at [email protected]