Santa stops at the SPCA

11 December 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected]
With the year quickly coming to an end, there are still some four legged friends who are in urgent
need of your help.
Some 300 cats and dogs currently housed at the SPCA in Windhoek, are hoping that Santa will visit
them soon to drop off some food for the December holidays. You can feed a dog for a month with a
N$300 donation, while a cat can be fed for N$150.
According to the SPCA, they are also in need of kitty litter (N$5 000) and upgrading of the dog yards
(N$10 000). Further, they would also like to give their reception area a face lift that is projected to
cost N$7 000 and acquire some new uniforms for staff members, which will cost N$10 000.
One of the biggest financial burdens the SPCA faces, is the construction of a new cat intake area for
cat arrivals. According to the society, this is to decrease stress and disease transmission, and will cost
N$83 600, of which N$30 000 has already been raised.
Other items on their wish list, includes new dog collars and a new fence for the visiting area, which
have already been received. The dogs are also excited about the new sink in the dog kennels.
If you would like to contribute, contact the SPCA at [email protected]

Similar News

 

Nuwe baadjie vir geliefde DHF treffers

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Met Herverbeel pak Die Heuwels Fantasties (DHF) nuwe verwerkings en akoestiese weergawes van hul treffers, sowel as unieke samewerkings met verskeie kunstenaars aan.Die idee was...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 11 December 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Christmas Magic at the Gallery – Decor & Antiques, hosted by the Swakopmund Arts Association at the Woermannhaus Gallery until 17 January. Opening...

Olivier launches 'Colourful World of Owambo'

4 days ago - 07 December 2020 | Art and Entertainment

“Discover the Colourful World of Owambo” by author Willie “Othondoro” Olivier and published by the Gondwana Collection, was launched at Etosha King Nehale lodge last...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 week ago - 04 December 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Christmas Magic at the Gallery – Decor & Antiques, hosted by the Swakopmund Arts Association at the Woermannhaus Gallery until 17 January. Opening...

Groot planne wink vir dieretuin

1 week ago - 03 December 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] die eienaar van die Haven Zoological Park in Kleine Kuppe tans finansieël swaar trek, het hybaie planne om te verseker die park...

Nuwe enkelsnit vir SA duo

1 week ago - 01 December 2020 | Art and Entertainment

SA-sanger Janie Bay en Danie (du Toit) Reënwolf span hul unieke kragte saam vir die nuwe enkelsnit, “Ek glo in jou”, wat pas vrygestel is.Beide...

Chill with Windhoek Express

2 weeks ago - 26 November 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Christmas Magic at the Gallery – Decor & Antiques, hosted by the Swakopmund Arts Association at the Woermannhaus Gallery until 17 January. Opening...

Music in unity this weekend

2 weeks ago - 26 November 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Namibian composers Eslon Hindundu, Osmond Oweseb, Linnette Muramba, Himeetjua Kajau and Engelhardt Uneab, together with the Vox Vitae Singers, have teamed up to host the...

Further relief for the arts

2 weeks ago - 23 November 2020 | Art and Entertainment

The National Arts Council of Namibia (NACN) announced the sixth and final cycle application results for Covid relief amounting to N$974 999.80, which will provide...

’n Verfkwas en ’n muur

3 weeks ago - 19 November 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] net een muur, het ’n entrepreneur se lewe verander en kon hy ses maande later van sy werkbedank en sy eie besigheid...

Latest News

Santa stops at the SPCA

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] the year quickly coming to an end, there are still some four legged friends who are in urgentneed of your help.Some 300...

Namibian researcher survives lion attack

22 hours ago | Accidents

Windhoek • [email protected] Botswana Wild Bird Trust (BWBT) researcher carrying out fieldwork as part of an ongoing biodiversity research and monitoring programme in Botswana's Okavango...

Here’s how to harvest your...

22 hours ago | Education

The Namibian Organic Association (NOA) presents their first 2-day bee-keeping course, led by experienced lecturer Dr Ortwin Aschenborn of Unam, on 19 and 20 December...

Pink: the newest flour

22 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] recently launched its newest self-raising wheat flour in pink flair.“Yes, this year was taxing but we continued with our projects and we...

Nuwe baadjie vir geliefde DHF...

22 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Met Herverbeel pak Die Heuwels Fantasties (DHF) nuwe verwerkings en akoestiese weergawes van hul treffers, sowel as unieke samewerkings met verskeie kunstenaars aan.Die idee was...

Spice for life

22 hours ago | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] a passion for spice, this entrepreneur is setting the scene as the only Namibian company that can manufacture and distribute spices in...

Chill with Windhoek Express

1 day - 11 December 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Currently running• Christmas Magic at the Gallery – Decor & Antiques, hosted by the Swakopmund Arts Association at the Woermannhaus Gallery until 17 January. Opening...

Breaking joins the Olympics

2 days ago - 09 December 2020 | Sports

“We are very excited that the International Olympic Committee has confirmed that Breaking has been added to the sports programme for the 2024 Paris Olympic...

App helps detect veld fires

2 days ago - 09 December 2020 | Social Issues

The Namibian Institute of Science and Technology (NUST) Faculty of Computing and Informatics (FCI) joined hands with the University of Fort Hare, South Africa, in...

Load More