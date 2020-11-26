Save a life – donate blood now!

The Blood Transfusion Service (NamBTS) urges Namibians to donate blood urgently in a bid to improve critically low blood stock levels.

According to Manager: Donor Recruitment and PR Zita Tobin, “the blood donation ecosystem has been seriously affected by Covid-19. Blood collections have dropped significantly, with NamBTS currently only having a few days of blood stock for the whole country. With December fast approaching and blood levels being low, it is a crucial time for the service to collect enough blood to be able to meet demand.”

She said that the December period leading into January is always a difficult time to collect blood, as donors are busy preparing for holidays and then start traveling. “This year has presented even more challenges as that there is a significant decline in blood collections even before the holidays have commenced.

“Due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen a substantial drop in donations, specifically from educational institutions that play a critical role in ensuring that we have healthy blood supply levels,” Tobin said.

If you are well and able to spare thirty minutes of your time, regular and new blood donors between the ages of 16 and 65 can donate at any of the fixed site centres in Windhoek, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Ondangwa, or Oshakati.

NamBTS has also scheduled numerous blood donation drives in various towns throughout the festive season in a bid to avail the opportunity for Namibians countrywide to donate blood and help save lives.

