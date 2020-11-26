Save a life – donate blood now!

26 November 2020 | Social Issues

The Blood Transfusion Service (NamBTS) urges Namibians to donate blood urgently in a bid to improve critically low blood stock levels.
According to Manager: Donor Recruitment and PR Zita Tobin, “the blood donation ecosystem has been seriously affected by Covid-19. Blood collections have dropped significantly, with NamBTS currently only having a few days of blood stock for the whole country. With December fast approaching and blood levels being low, it is a crucial time for the service to collect enough blood to be able to meet demand.”
She said that the December period leading into January is always a difficult time to collect blood, as donors are busy preparing for holidays and then start traveling. “This year has presented even more challenges as that there is a significant decline in blood collections even before the holidays have commenced.
“Due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, we have seen a substantial drop in donations, specifically from educational institutions that play a critical role in ensuring that we have healthy blood supply levels,” Tobin said.
If you are well and able to spare thirty minutes of your time, regular and new blood donors between the ages of 16 and 65 can donate at any of the fixed site centres in Windhoek, Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Ondangwa, or Oshakati.
NamBTS has also scheduled numerous blood donation drives in various towns throughout the festive season in a bid to avail the opportunity for Namibians countrywide to donate blood and help save lives.

Similar News

 

For safer and more secure communities

3 weeks ago - 04 November 2020 | Social Issues

Over the past 100 years of Old Mutual operating in Namibia, the company has formed an integral part of the communities in which it conducts...

A cool mil for Knockout Project

3 weeks ago - 04 November 2020 | Social Issues

A total of N$1 183 340 was raised for the second edition of the MTC Knockout Project, this time against homelessness.Held under the theme “Together...

Rural residents receive food parcels

1 month - 27 October 2020 | Social Issues

The Namibia Red Cross in collaboration with the health ministry and with the assistance of NamibRE last week donated food parcels to 50 vulnerable households...

A history of violence

1 month - 27 October 2020 | Social Issues

Windhoek • Jana-Mari SmithNamibia’s grim epidemic of violence against women could be partly traced to decades of violent oppression by colonial and apartheid forces and...

Changemakers reach out

1 month - 27 October 2020 | Social Issues

In a bid to continue creating positive change in communities, volunteering employees of the Capricorn Group spent time with over 100 orphans, vulnerable children and...

Voices from the past

1 month - 13 October 2020 | Social Issues

An extensive archive containing the voices of around 200 Namibians recorded in 1953 and 1954 has just been made more accessible with the launch of...

Adopt or help a furry friend now

1 month - 09 October 2020 | Social Issues

The SPCA in Windhoek continues its good work, with a couple of fun initiatives currently being promoted.According to national director Hanna Rhodin, during the month...

HOPE Fund ICU monitors for MoHSS

1 month - 28 September 2020 | Social Issues

The First Rand Namibia HOPE Fund handed over 25 ICU patient monitors worth N$2.4 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) last...

Inclusivity for all

2 months ago - 23 September 2020 | Social Issues

National Disability Day, which is usually commemorated between June and July but was delayed due to Covid-19 this year, was observed in the capital on...

Masking Namibia

2 months ago - 17 September 2020 | Social Issues

Local social impact agency, Arba Stature, in partnership with Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) donated 2253 face masks to 25 schools through its #CoverNamibia campaign.Designed to...

Latest News

130k raised for autism in...

22 hours ago | Sports

The final event in the Nedbank for Autism Series takes place on Saturday (28 November) at the Omeya Golf Club south of Windhoek.The series was...

Beste MIV-behandelingsopsies vir pasgeborenes

22 hours ago | Health

Navorsers van die Universiteit Stellenbosch (US) is op soek na die veiligste en doeltreffendste behandeling vir babas met ’n hoё risiko om MIV op te...

Stand up and say ‘enough!’

22 hours ago | Crime

Enough! That’s what we say, today and every day, to all forms of violence against women and girls. Enough to domestic violence. Enough to rape....

What is POA?

22 hours ago | Life Style

When searching for homes on property portals, it is not uncommon for the letters “POA” to appear instead of the listing price. Short for Price...

Be financially savvy this Black...

22 hours ago | Banking

With Black Friday tomorrow, it’s important for consumers to exercise caution and self-discipline when managing their money over this period. Lack of financial discipline around...

Black Friday: A chance to...

22 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Salom HaidulaAccording to the economic effects of price discounts, a price discount provides a monetary gain, an incentive to encourage consumers to purchase...

Save a life – donate...

23 hours ago | Social Issues

The Blood Transfusion Service (NamBTS) urges Namibians to donate blood urgently in a bid to improve critically low blood stock levels.According to Manager: Donor Recruitment...

Music in unity this weekend

23 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

Namibian composers Eslon Hindundu, Osmond Oweseb, Linnette Muramba, Himeetjua Kajau and Engelhardt Uneab, together with the Vox Vitae Singers, have teamed up to host the...

Public participation needed

2 days ago - 24 November 2020 | Environment

Windhoek • [email protected] parties have until 1 December to review two proposed projects on exploration activitiesfor base, rare and precious metals in the Otjozondjupa region.According...

Load More