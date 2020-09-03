Save time when house-hunting online

03 September 2020 | Life Style

Today’s technology streamlines the house-hunting process to help buyers sift through the hundreds of listings available and narrow down the options. When buyers complement the services of a real estate advisor alongside the many functions on these search portals, they can save themselves a significant amount of time and energy.
According to Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, using online search portals is not only a safer way to shop for homes during Covid-19, but it is also a great way to help buyers show their real estate advisors exactly what their tastes are.
The filter options on these portals can also prompt buyers to think about certain features they might not otherwise have considered, including whether they would be willing to view townhouses or only consider freestanding properties.
The biggest time saver on these portals is the ability to save searches.
The ‘Save Search’ feature allows you to save the preferences you’ve selected along the way – including the filters options – so you can pick back up where you left off when it’s convenient. The feature will even send you alerts when new properties hit the market that matches your saved search criteria.
The ‘favourite’ option is also a great way for buyers to keep track of the listings that catch their attention. This heart-shaped button can be used to bookmark a home so that you can see how your partner feels about the same property when you get a moment to review the home together. Showing your real estate advisor your list of favourited homes will also give him or her a deeper insight into what you are looking for.
One of the reasons some may choose not to use these functions is owing to the login step which is required in order to save user preferences. Nervous that they will receive a flood of never-ending marketing material after logging in, many choose to avoid it. But, those who do not want to receive marketing material simply need to uncheck the box that gives users this option to avoid receiving any unnecessary communications.
“Time is a precious commodity. Buyers can save themselves a lot of hassle by making use of these functions on online search portals and will win back even more of their time if they enlist the help of a real estate advisor from their nearest RE/MAX Office,” Goslett concludes

Similar News

 

Spring clean to reduce the stress of lockdown living

1 day - 01 September 2020 | Life Style

Café coffee has been replaced by a countertop coffee pot and commuting to work means going from bedroom to kitchen. Spending more time indoors right...

Moving? Do so safely

6 days ago - 27 August 2020 | Life Style

Moving homes can be a physically draining task. Deciding to make use of a professional moving service can eliminate a lot of the hassle and...

Peaceful dreams

1 week ago - 25 August 2020 | Life Style

The countless sleep monitoring and wind down apps currently available paint a worrying picture of the health of our sleeping habits. With our high-powered lifestyles,...

Staying stylish

2 weeks ago - 20 August 2020 | Life Style

Well-designed kitchens and bathrooms are invaluable assets to sellers as most buyers will consider these rooms to be either the deal breaker or a deal...

New beer on the Horizon

2 weeks ago - 19 August 2020 | Life Style

Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) introduced a new non-alcoholic flavoured beer - Horizon, available in three flavours.According to NBL’s Global Marketing Manager, Rene Duffy, “Horizon broadens...

Upgrades and new trails at Farm Windhoek

2 weeks ago - 13 August 2020 | Life Style

The IJG Trails on Farm Windhoek are undergoing some changes that the team there is very excited about.According to Peter van der Merwe, these changes...

Create your ultimate home theatre

3 weeks ago - 06 August 2020 | Life Style

Lockdown has caused the re-emergence of drive-in cinemas and increased the demand for at-home theatres.According to Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of...

Buying a house on a single income?

4 weeks ago - 05 August 2020 | Life Style

While many might think it impossible to purchase real estate on a single income, Lightstone Property reports that single females make up the largest portion...

What happens when your landlord wants to sell?

1 month - 28 July 2020 | Life Style

The current strain on household incomes as a result of the lockdown has led some landlords to making the decision to cash in on their...

Protect your home from damage this winter

1 month - 21 July 2020 | Life Style

Winter is in full force and homeowners should take caution to ensure their home is weather-tight to avoid any damage that could occur owing to...

Latest News

Luister lekker saam na Elvis...

46 minutes ago | Art and Entertainment

Vanaand agtuur is dit sulke tyd – skakel aanlyn in om Elvis Blue in aksie te sien!“As ek musiek speel, laat dit my altyd goed...

Buy a t-shirt, help save...

18 hours ago | People

Windhoek • [email protected] in and out of hospital for the better part of 2019, JC Nolte finally received a diagnosis. Cancer. According to his sister,...

African start-ups scoop U$75 000

21 hours ago | Business

At the recently held Startup Circles.ai Demo Day, 13 of the top emerging start-ups from Africa showcased their solutions to a panel of judges comprising...

Another smart partnership for NUST,...

22 hours ago | Education

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and the University of Namibia (UNAM), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see the two...

Namchoice, your first choice

22 hours ago | Business

When given life’s proverbial lemons, Namchoice – a Namibian company and Team Namibia member – was not afraid to try its hand at making lemonade...

HKIA ready to receive visitors

23 hours ago | Tourism

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) said it is pleased to resume operations at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) as part of Namibia’s Targeted International...

‘Six children per teacher’ –...

23 hours ago | Education

The ministry of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare urged kindergartens and early childhood development centres (ECDs) to stick to six children per teacher...

Remdesivir arrives for Covid patients

23 hours ago | Health

Health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula said the health ministry would provide the antiviral medication Remdesivir to Covid-19 patients, after it arrived in Namibia...

Omaheke water woes addressed

1 day - 02 September 2020 | Infrastructure

A new borehole has been installed at Ozombouvapa settlement in the Epukiro Constituency under the drought relief programme, bringing relief to residents after years of...

Load More