Savvy banking saves money

01 July 2020 | Banking

FNB Namibia announced that it will cut prices across a number of banking services and fees from 1 July 2020.
With the updated pricing structure, the bank aims to offer more value and simplicity to customers when it comes to its banking fees, and it has changed its pricing to reflect this. FNB also altered its fee structures to facilitate the shift from cash transactions to electronic transfers and cashless payments.
“We are cognisant that customers are facing financial pressure, therefore several free transactions will provide relief to many,” said Nangula Kauluma, FNB Namibia Retail Executive. “The financial impact of Covid-19 also highlighted gaps in the way some customers manage their banking, so we will be giving customers more value to improve their banking behaviour through our cashback rewards programme.”
FNB Namibia has seen impressive adoption of its mobile banking app and digital channels, and it has positioned its reviewed fees to encourage the use of its online and digital offerings.
Customers can enjoy a 20% reduction in swiping, and no increases in penalty fees. Free ATM withdrawals, swipes, payments, electronic purchases on airtime and electricity, and free transfers are also available to customers on Electronic Pricing Options where available.
FNB continues to assist customers to bank more conveniently while offering them the chance to earn cash back rewards on an ever-widening range of easy digital channels. FNB’s innovative solutions such as the FNB App, Advance Deposit Taking ATMs, [email protected], [email protected], and CashPlus offer affordable, and accessible banking at a minimum cost.
“We pride ourselves on putting customers at the centre of our banking solutions and the changes we are implementing demonstrate our commitment to value-based banking, especially during these tough economic times. Our solutions also allow customers to get savvy about their banking needs and get even more value and convenience from banking digitally” Kauluma concluded.

Similar News

 

Early morning deliciousness

2nd of July 13:37 | Banking

As part of Nedbank’s stakeholder engagement, the bank’s marketing and communication team treated Namibia Media Holdings staff to a hot cup of coffee and a...

Banking fees reduced

1 day - 30 June 2020 | Banking

In response to the onslaught of Covid-19 and its impact on customers, Bank Windhoek announced the following reductions in our fees:• The monthly account management...

Kali takes the lead at BAN

2 weeks ago - 13 June 2020 | Banking

The Bankers Association Namibia (BAN) on Friday announced that Letshego Bank Namibia's chief executive Ester Kali, has assumed the chair of the industry body.Taking over...

N$1.5 million to National disaster relief fund

4 weeks ago - 02 June 2020 | Banking

A monetary contribution of N$1.5 million was handed over to the Government by First National Bank, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust.The funding aims at...

Water for communities

1 month - 18 May 2020 | Banking

Accompanied by departmental staff, Bank Windhoek’s executive officer of marketing and corporate communication services, Jacquiline Pack, visited the Moses ǁGaroëb constituency in the capital to...

Banks adding salt to wounds

1 month - 14 May 2020 | Banking

Unless a win-win situation is created, the limping economy won’t recover. So says the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) chief executive Charity Mwiya.He...

New banknote debut tomorrow

1 month - 14 May 2020 | Banking

A N$30 commemorative banknote that was launch on Independence Day, will be available fromFriday.According to a statement from the Bank of Namibia (BoN), the note...

Jude delivers essentials to your doorstep

2 months ago - 23 April 2020 | Banking

Leaving home to get groceries and essentials has become a daunting task. However, Bank Windhoek customers can now stay in their homes while the new...

!Gawaxab new BoN Governor

2 months ago - 21 April 2020 | Banking

Johannes !Gawaxab (pictured here with President Hage Geingob), well-known businessman and also chairman of the high-level panel on the economy, has been appointed as the...

Some relief for SMEs

2 months ago - 21 April 2020 | Banking

FNB Namibia announced relief measures for SMEs with an annual turnover of less than N$10 million and with initial lending facilities of less than N$5...

Latest News

Taking a stand for freedom...

2nd of July 12:57 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected] an effort to save Namibian women who are losing their freedom due to the criminalisation of abortion, one Namibian is taking the...

Swapo MPs choose 62-day NA...

2 hours ago | Government

An attempt by the leader of official opposition to extend the current National Assembly (NA) sitting beyond its envisaged recess date on 8 July fell...

Young Namibian authors awarded

2 hours ago | Local News

Winners in a fiction for children writing competition have been awarded, with three winning entries from Namibia.The competition took place under the auspices of the...

Taking a big, virtual walk

19 hours ago | Education

Keeping distance, wearing a mask, no big events, distance learning and home office.At the moment (school) life looks a little different than it used to....

Boerewors training a braaiing success

20 hours ago | Art and Entertainment

The popular Shoprite & Checkers Namibian Champion Boerewors competition is in full swing, with regional and final rounds just around the corner. Every year the...

Pandemic fuels risk of human...

22 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] Covid-19 global health crisis has unleashed a Pandora’s box of domino effects that experts fear is fuelling an economic and social environment...

Don’t let fear destroy small...

22 hours ago | Business

Innovation is the development and application of ideas that improve the way things are done or what can be achieved. It can help your business...

Savvy banking saves money

22 hours ago | Banking

FNB Namibia announced that it will cut prices across a number of banking services and fees from 1 July 2020.With the updated pricing structure, the...

Ethanol donation for sanitiser

22 hours ago | Social Issues

The health ministry received 12 000 litres of 96% ethanol valued at around N$1 million from BW Kudu last week, which will be used for...

Load More