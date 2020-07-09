Say cheese, pooch!

09 July 2020 | Local News

Windhoek • [email protected]
If you have a pet that is always photo ready, then you shouldn’t miss out on perhaps having them
featured in the 2021 SPCA calendar.
According to the national director of the SPCA, Hanna Rhodin, this is the second year they are
hosting the calendar competition. “It is a way for us to engage with our community, drum up some
excitement about the animals in our lives, and a way to fundraise for the animals at the SPCA
through entries, sponsorships, and later calendar sales,” she says.
Also, you don’t have to have adopted a pet from the SPCA to participate, as any companion pet is
welcome to join the fun.
For Rhodin, initiatives like this are important as the SPCA is here for the animals in the community.
“As we primarily rely on donations from private individuals and corporates, fundraising initiatives
like these help not only spread the message of the SPCA but also serves as a way for the SPCA to
raise much needed funds for our animals.”
There are currently 288 animals onsite which include cats, dogs, rabbits and rats. “The SPCA always
has a full house and donations towards the care of our animals are always one of our biggest needs.
As we are fortunate enough to receive discounts from many of our suppliers, by donating you can
help ensure that the funds can stretch further.”
Except for donations, there are many other ways to become involved at the SPCA, the first being
adopting a pet. “Sterilizing pets also helps curb the overpopulation of pets,” she said, adding that
volunteering and educating others about humane and compassionate treatment of animals really
helps.
Those interested in entering their pets for the calendar competition, have until 17 August to do so.
The top 12 will be featured in the calendar. The winner gets a pet photo shoot with photographer
Tara Mette.
To enter, email a photo of your pet (one pet and no humans) and include a blurb about your pet of
no more than 100 words. Entries can be sent to [email protected] Entries cost N$100.
Photos will be uploaded onto Facebook and once it’s up, you can share the photo far and wide to
make sure people vote for your four-legged family member.

