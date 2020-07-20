Say hello to a new day with CAN

20 July 2020 | Sports

Who says Covid-19 is only doom and gloom?
Join the Cancer Association of Namibia at 08:00 on Saturday (25 July) at DTS Sport Field in Windhoek for an informal Sunrise Walk while keeping healthy, socialising responsibly and fighting cancer in Namibia as we welcome Level 4 of lockdown!
For a donation of N$20 per person, CAN says a hearty “thank you” with a colourful ribbon to wear proudly to show your support, as well as a bottle of Tropizone Aqua Mineral Water. All proceeds go to the Cancer Patient Financial Assistance Programme.
Since Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to, only 250 walkers will be allowed to participate, so make sure you get there early!
Get your tickets at CAN’s head office in Windhoek ([email protected] or 061 237 740) or from 07:30 before the walk.

Similar News

 

Amateur cycling race on Sunday

3 days ago - 17 July 2020 | Sports

The Etameko Cycling Club host its second race this weekend.The club that works hand in hand with the NCCS Pro Cycling Club, was established in...

Miller, Vorster time trail champs

3 days ago - 16 July 2020 | Sports

National Mountain Bike champion Alex Miller is the new Time Trial Champion after winning the last race of the Food Lover’s Market (FLM) elite men’s...

Miller and Vorster race to victory

1 week ago - 13 July 2020 | Sports

Alex Miller and Michelle Vorster were crowned Nedbank National Mountain Bike (MTB) champions after impressive individual performances on Sunday.Miller, who a week ago lost the...

NHRA reschedules events

1 week ago - 13 July 2020 | Sports

The new horse racing calendar was set at the Namibia Horse Racing Association’s (NHRA) extraordinary meeting held in Okahandja on Saturday.Every year, various horse racing...

NN eyes premier league

1 week ago - 10 July 2020 | Sports

Netball Namibia (NN) is working hard on creating a first-of-its-kind Namibia Netball Premier League.The league, to be sponsored by MTC, will consist of 12 teams...

Virtual replaces real-life relay

1 week ago - 09 July 2020 | Sports

The Bank Windhoek Relay has been relaunched and is now scheduled to take place virtually on 1 and 2 August.The original relay that was scheduled...

No Citi Dash for 2020

1 week ago - 07 July 2020 | Sports

While the ever popular Nedbank Citi Dash was supposed to take place in September, it has now been called off for 2020 and will be...

New cycling exco announced

1 week ago - 07 July 2020 | Sports

The Namibian Cycling Federation (NCF) selected its executive committee at an annual general meeting held in the capital recently. The new exco sees Axel Theissen...

Bike wheels on a roll

3 weeks ago - 25 June 2020 | Sports

The Nedbank Windhoek Pedal Power team time trial takes place at Carin Park, on the northern outskirts of the city, from 08:30 on Sunday. Cyclists...

Olympic Day commemorated

3 weeks ago - 24 June 2020 | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) in conjunction with the Basketball Arts School (BAS) joined the rest of the world in celebrating the International Olympic...

Latest News

Call, email rather than visit

20th of July 13:00 | Banking

FNB Namibia said that their branches will revert to a rotational operations model for the foreseeable future.“This means that every branch will operate on a...

Bikers ride for CAN

20th of July 12:34 | Society

The “Free Chapter Windhoek” and “Twenty 82” motorcycle communities hosted a Finding Chemo fundraiser challenge to the benefit of the Cancer Association of Namibia and...

How a sole mandate helps...

20th of July 12:09 | Life Style

In a buyer’s market, sellers will need to use any advantage they can so that their home stands out among the crowd.One such advantage is...

Tourism sector seeks clarity

4 minutes ago | Tourism

Swakopmund • [email protected]“The delay in setting a date for reopening the country’s borders to tourism, as well as clarity surrounding government promises of support for...

Connectors of positive change

3 days ago - 17 July 2020 | Social Issues

The Capricorn Group and its subsidiaries launched the Capricorn Foundation, a non-profit association which will serve as the group’s vehicle for its corporate social responsibility...

Photocopier for Monte Christo PS

3 days ago - 17 July 2020 | Education

Reacting to a request by the Monte Christo Primary School, FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, donated a photocopier valued at N$17 300. Speaking at...

Amateur cycling race on Sunday

3 days ago - 17 July 2020 | Sports

The Etameko Cycling Club host its second race this weekend.The club that works hand in hand with the NCCS Pro Cycling Club, was established in...

More celebrities join Knockout Project

3 days ago - 17 July 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Eight more artists and personalities have added their weight to MTC’s Knockout Project, in which 30 well-known local personalities will get on stage at a...

Change thinking on TVET

3 days ago - 17 July 2020 | Education

Heads of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions in the Omaheke region highlighted the importance of skills development in the sector in recognition...

Load More