Say hello to a new day with CAN

Who says Covid-19 is only doom and gloom?Join the Cancer Association of Namibia at 08:00 on Saturday (25 July) at DTS Sport Field in Windhoek for an informal Sunrise Walk while keeping healthy, socialising responsibly and fighting cancer in Namibia as we welcome Level 4 of lockdown!For a donation of N$20 per person, CAN says a hearty “thank you” with a colourful ribbon to wear proudly to show your support, as well as a bottle of Tropizone Aqua Mineral Water. All proceeds go to the Cancer Patient Financial Assistance Programme.Since Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to, only 250 walkers will be allowed to participate, so make sure you get there early!Get your tickets at CAN’s head office in Windhoek ( [email protected] or 061 237 740) or from 07:30 before the walk.