Say hello to a new day with CAN
20 July 2020 | Sports
Join the Cancer Association of Namibia at 08:00 on Saturday (25 July) at DTS Sport Field in Windhoek for an informal Sunrise Walk while keeping healthy, socialising responsibly and fighting cancer in Namibia as we welcome Level 4 of lockdown!
For a donation of N$20 per person, CAN says a hearty “thank you” with a colourful ribbon to wear proudly to show your support, as well as a bottle of Tropizone Aqua Mineral Water. All proceeds go to the Cancer Patient Financial Assistance Programme.
Since Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to, only 250 walkers will be allowed to participate, so make sure you get there early!
Get your tickets at CAN’s head office in Windhoek ([email protected] or 061 237 740) or from 07:30 before the walk.