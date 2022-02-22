Scammers targeting pensioners

22 February 2022 | Crime

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has come to learn of people impersonating GIPF staff members, asking to be given member’s personal financial information with the aim to access their money.
“This is a scam!” Edwin Tjiramba, the GIPF’s general manager for marketing and stakeholder engagement said in a media release.
“Scammers come in many forms and through different platforms such as phone calls, text messages and/or emails prompting the member to provide personal details such as banking details and/or ID number. We urge members to be vigilant at all times and refrain from engaging ‘agents’, as the fund does not make use of external service providers.”
He added that the GIPF will never call and ask for personal or financial information; does not require of members to pay for any of the services or benefits the fund offers; or make use of external service providers when engaging members.
He urged members that are contacted by these imposters to call 061 205 1000, email [email protected] or visit their nearest GIPF office to report the incident.
“As a fund, one of our pillars is teamwork. We plead with our members to join the fight against imposters to ensure no one falls prey to this malicious act,” Tjiramba concluded.

