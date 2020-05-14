School construction well underway

Japan supports education

A.I. Steenkamp Primary School will soon boast some new classrooms. Photo Khomas directorate of education Pictured at the handing over ceremony of Fidel Castro Ruz Primary School in Tobias Hainyeko Constituency (the 39th school to be assisted by the Japanese government) are H.E. Hideaki Harada and then Acting Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Martin Andjaba. Photo contributed

Three combined and four primary schools received grant assistance worth more than N$8.9 million from the Japanese government.

One of the beneficiaries is the A.I. Steenkamp Primary School in Katutura, where the construction of a five-classroom block is underway. The roof is already placed and construction work is almost complete.

“I am pleased with the progress being made and wish to commend the school management, staff and the building contractor team for their hard work,” said Gerard Vries, director of education, arts and culture of the Khomas region.

“The generosity of the people of Japan through the embassy will eventually reset the trajectory for learners in junior primary phase at the school. We are excited to eventually witness the inauguration of this block of five classrooms and a store and commencing of teaching and learning,” he said.



Further afield

The N$8.9 million grant assistance will also help build new classrooms catering to an increase in demand for learners’ enrolment at the Sibbinda and Kanono combined schools in the Zambezi Region, Sikanduko Primary School in Kavango East, Ngwangwa Primary School in Kavango West, and Egambo Combined School in Ohangwena.

Each school has started construction and the work is well underway thanks to dedicated work by responsible members of the respective schools.

“We are committed to helping build a better world of learning for learners who are the future of Namibia,” said Ambassador Harada. “Working collaboratively with our Namibian counterparts is key to ensure every learner becomes empowered to participate in building a better community.”

According to Johannes Mukwakwa, a project coordinator of Ngwangwa Primary School, work is progressing fast.

“The suspension of schools is a blessing in disguise as we do not need to worry about the safety of learners during construction. We are working hard to have this done as soon as possible,” said Natalia Ndakalako, administrative officer and the project accountant for Egambo Combined School.

The Kehemu Primary School in Rundu is also a recipient of the 2019 Japanese Government’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects and the construction of a three-classroom block is almost complete.

Construction at all these projects is scheduled to be complete soon and learners will be welcomed to brand new classrooms when they return to school.

