School construction well underway
Japan supports education
14 May 2020 | Education
One of the beneficiaries is the A.I. Steenkamp Primary School in Katutura, where the construction of a five-classroom block is underway. The roof is already placed and construction work is almost complete.
“I am pleased with the progress being made and wish to commend the school management, staff and the building contractor team for their hard work,” said Gerard Vries, director of education, arts and culture of the Khomas region.
“The generosity of the people of Japan through the embassy will eventually reset the trajectory for learners in junior primary phase at the school. We are excited to eventually witness the inauguration of this block of five classrooms and a store and commencing of teaching and learning,” he said.
Further afield
The N$8.9 million grant assistance will also help build new classrooms catering to an increase in demand for learners’ enrolment at the Sibbinda and Kanono combined schools in the Zambezi Region, Sikanduko Primary School in Kavango East, Ngwangwa Primary School in Kavango West, and Egambo Combined School in Ohangwena.
Each school has started construction and the work is well underway thanks to dedicated work by responsible members of the respective schools.
“We are committed to helping build a better world of learning for learners who are the future of Namibia,” said Ambassador Harada. “Working collaboratively with our Namibian counterparts is key to ensure every learner becomes empowered to participate in building a better community.”
According to Johannes Mukwakwa, a project coordinator of Ngwangwa Primary School, work is progressing fast.
“The suspension of schools is a blessing in disguise as we do not need to worry about the safety of learners during construction. We are working hard to have this done as soon as possible,” said Natalia Ndakalako, administrative officer and the project accountant for Egambo Combined School.
The Kehemu Primary School in Rundu is also a recipient of the 2019 Japanese Government’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects and the construction of a three-classroom block is almost complete.
Construction at all these projects is scheduled to be complete soon and learners will be welcomed to brand new classrooms when they return to school.