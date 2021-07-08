School winter break extended

Terms adjusted

The education ministry amended school terms again. Learners from pre-primary to grade 9 will now only return on 4 August.

The education ministry amended school terms again due to an increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths nationwide.

The winter holiday, which was initially created to curb the spread of the virus, has been extended.

Learners from pre-primary to grade 9 will not return to school on 26 July as initially slated, but will now return on 4 August 2021. Teachers are expected at their posts on 2 August 2021.

Students completing the grade 10, 11 and Advanced Subsidiary (AS) curricula will take up their education once more from 19 July to 30 July with the help of alternative modes of teaching. These groups will return to schools for face-to-face learning on 4 August 2021.

The third term will commence on 4 August before adjourning from 1 to 5 October for a mid-term break. Thereafter school will continue until 15 December for pre-primary to grade 9 learners.

Grades 10, 11 and AS-level candidates will return to school on 4 August, also adjourning for the mid-term break from 1 to 5 October 2021. These groups will then return to school until 17 December 2021.

The external examination will commence on 15 November and conclude on 17 December. Exceptions will be made for early question papers and borrowed syllabi which will commence from October



Private schools

The ministry advised that private schools that follow the Namibian curriculum must follow the system set out by the ministry while schools following other curricula will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

The ministry also announced the dispatch of financial aid to schools for the procurement of laboratory materials for use by the senior secondary phase. Schools must provide detailed accounts of how these finances are to be spent by 19 July 2021.

The ministry rested the responsibility of the procurement of sanitisers and other necessary infection prevention and control materials with schools, along with need for psychosocial support.

Finally, teachers and other staff are encouraged to get vaccinated against Covid-19 with such efforts to be coordinated on circuit level.

