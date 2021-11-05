Schools MTB league a roaring success

The finals of the FNB Schools Mountain Bike League took place at the IJG Trails at the end of October.

The event was the fifth race of the season, which started in March but saw the last races postponed due to Covid.

In total, 135 enthusiastic riders took to the starting line, representing 13 different high schools and 22 primary schools. Over the course of the league, riders from Gobabis, Stampriet, Swakopmund, and Windhoek have taken part, with the earlier races in the season seeing close to 200 participants per race.

Last weekend, the u/12 boys saw a sprint finish for second place, with Julius Braun taking the overall win, closely followed by Henry Chamberlain and Mike Baartman in third.

Another hotly contested category was the u/8 boys where Joshua Brand and Ivor Chase traded places throughout, with Joshua taking the win, followed by Ivor and Tristan van der Heuvel in third.

The finals saw Philip von Coller take the win for the boys and Joadri de Beer the win for the girls.



Top honours

Bronwen Chase, FNB’s committee member of the FNB Schools Mountain Bike League, expressed her delight at the success of the league, despite the challenges of the pandemic. “We are happy with the results and congratulate our winners as well as the winning schools, which are Windhoek Gymnasium, who won amongst the primary schools whilst the Physically Active Youth (PAY) Program took the honours in the high school category.”

FNB Namibia also handed over new mountain bikes to the PAY program to give younger riders at PAY the opportunity to participate in the league.

“The bank also sponsored the primary school PAY participants for each race, ensuring that clothing, food and transport costs were covered for each event. We wish to thank every rider who participated and hope to see them again in the FNB Schools Mountain Bike League in 2022.”

