Schools MTB league off to a quick start

The 2020 FNB Schools Mountain Bike League resumed on 25 September at the IJG trails in the capital.

The league is aimed at creating excitement for children and their bicycles.

According to FNB’s Elzita Beukes, the event has been held for the past nine years and started with a small group of enthusiastic cyclists. “It has since grown in leaps and bounds and last year over 150 school children, aged between 4 and 18 took part in the various events.”

This year, due to Covid-19 and all the challenges the pandemic has brought with it, FNB Namibia was not expecting the levels of participation as last year, with many schools having not yet organised themselves for extra mural activities.

Despite this, 135 riders from 16 schools from as far afield as Gobabis arrived to participate.

“We didn’t want to cancel the league as we have many youngsters who have been participating for a number of years and are looking forward to another year of cycling in a safe environment with tracks that encourage and not scare them,” Beukes said. “As a result we are thrilled at the level of participation and the enthusiastic response to being able to race again. Groups and races were separated by 45 minutes to enable the cyclists to arrive and leave before the next Group and in this way, also adhere to all Covid-19 protocols.”

The FNB Schools Mountain Bike League consists of five races and the final is planned for 14 November 2020. All races will be held at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe, with entry fees only N$20 per cyclist.

The next event is set for 9 October 2020 with all information on start times and Covid-19 protocols available on Facebook and Instagram.



Top racers in first, second and third positions:

Boys u/6: Cody Heigan (DSW), David Jackman (St Georges) and Rainer Krüger (Bright Beginnings)

Girls u/6: Anje van Heerden (Whk Gym), Linn Lambert (Whk Gym) and Kiana Brand (Pikkie Paradys)

Boys u/8: JP Lambert (Whk Gym), Ivor Chase (St Georges), Archie v/d Merwe (Keystone Elementary)

Girls u/8: Grace v/d Merwe (Keystone), Karlien Venter (Whk Gym), and Sade Ford (Whk Gym)

Boys u/10: Johan-Albert Vorster (Whk Gym), Micah Chase (St Georges) and York Ahrens (DHPS)

Girls u/10: Anne Cramer (DHPS), Nicole Surén (Whk Gym( and Isabel Held (Whk Gym)

Boys u/12: Marco Thiel (DHPS), Nathan Chase (St Georges) and Sean Lowe (DHPS)

Girls u/12: Xane Meyer (Whk Gym), Rose-Marie Thiel (DHPS) and Bianca Nell (Whk Gym)

Boys u/14: Roger Surén (Whk Gym), Dieter Setzkorn (St Pauls) and Daniël de Wet (WAP)

Girls u/14: Delsia J. van Vuuren (Whk Gym), Marie Louw (Gobabis Gym) and Carmi Pauw (Whk Gym)

Boys u/16: Kevin Lowe (DHPS), Adrian Key (DSW) and Ethan L'estrange (St Georges)

Girls u/16: Ada Kahl (WAP), Fiona Vorster (Whk Gym) and Danika Wiese (Whk Gym)

Boys u/18: Bergran Jensen (Whk Gym), Hugo Hahn (St Pauls) and Corne Prinsloo (Whk Gym)

Girls u/18: Monique du Plessis (Rosewood Academy)






