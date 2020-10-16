Schools MTB league on a roll

The FNB Schools MTB league continues at the Kleine Kuppe gate of IJG Trails this afternoon at 14:30. Pictured here is action from last week, when the u/12 boys kicked off their race during the second race of the league, when 134 children from 17 schools participated. This category was won by Marco Thiel (no 172) from DHPS with Sean Lowe, DHPS (no 298) in second place and Nathan Chase of St Georges (no 288) in third place. Other league reaces take place on 30 October and 14 November.