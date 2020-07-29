Schools’ readiness assessed online

The ministry of education is undertaking an online assessment in all 14 regions to determine if schools are prepared to resume with face-to-face classes for grade 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10 learners.

Schools closed in March this year when Namibia recorded its first cases of Covid-19 and have gradually resumed since then, with different grades starting on different dates.

The grade 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10 learners are scheduled to return to school for face-to-face classes on Monday.

Education minister Anna Nghipondoka said the ministry undertook an online schools preparedness and readiness assessment in close consultation with the Namibia National Teachers Union (Nantu) to assess schools’ readiness for Monday, as well as compliance and challenges faced by schools.

Schools were requested to respond to the assessment using a link, with feedback expected by Wednesday. Nghipondoka said that the ministry and Nantu will analyse the submissions and determine a course of action in response to the findings which will be revealed by Friday.

