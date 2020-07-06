Schools ready to reopen

Pre-primary and primary schools will resume face to face learning on Tuesday as scheduled.

Executive Director in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture Sanet Steenkamp confirmed today that the ministry is ready and all schools that are supposed to re-open on Tuesday have submitted a report to the ministry indicating their readiness for the return of pupils.

“We are ready to restart, all schools that are supposed to start tomorrow will go ahead with the re-opening as they all indicated their readiness,” said Steenkamp.

Both government and private schools are expected to resume with face to face classes from pre-primary to grade three level in all regions except Erongo, which is currently in stage three of the state of emergency and under lockdown due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases recorded there.

All schools have been closed since March this year when the country recorded the first two cases of Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest figures stand at 485 confirmed cases countrywide.

With regards to indemnity forms that parents are supposed to sign so that schools cannot be held liable should children contract the virus, Steenkamp said the ministry stands by the law as announced by Attorney General Festus Mbandeka.

Mbandeka was quoted as saying indemnity forms are allowed as long as the terms and conditions contained in the form are fair and not against public policy. “Both private and government schools have the obligation to protect pupils under their care, whether parents sign the indemnity forms or not,” he said. – Nampa

