Science Week in full swing

Heading to Swakop in December

The annual Science Week started in the capital on Monday. The official program runs until Friday and resumes in Swakopmund from 6 to 11 December.

For the week, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the Goethe-Institut, the Swakopmund Museum and the Ministry of Mines and Energy have joined forces this year under the theme “Better health through better understanding”.

According to the organisers, Science Week is an opportunity to reach out to a larger audience, especially the public.

This year’s theme considers the impact of Covid-19 on scientists, schools and the public, and explores scientific ways to improve well-being such as mental health.

In Namibia, there is a strong demand for scientific outreach, organisers say, adding that exposing young children to science in different ways to show them the importance of inclusive science and to contribute to responsible science in the future.

Science Week is a mix of entertaining, practical educational activities by local scientists, and non-commercial science films that promote science literacy, and raise awareness of contemporary scientific, technological and environmental issues.

