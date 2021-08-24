Scores head to big city lights every year

24 August 2021 | Infrastructure

The City of Windhoek’s (CoW) acting chief executive George Mayumbelo said the City cannot control the influx of about 10 000 people who move to the city every year in the hope of finding better opportunities.
Mayumbelo made this statement during the approved annual budget presentation for the 2021/22 financial year while addressing the media on the land grabbing problems the municipality is facing. He said the land problems, especially in informal settlements, is caused by the influx of people migrating from other towns and rural areas to the city to seek better opportunities like education, jobs and businesses, because the capital offers more such opportunities better any other town in the country.
Therefore, if other towns can offer the same opportunities then the pressure on Windhoek would be less. “There is a high influx to Windhoek because of our performance, which is good. If what is happening here was happening elsewhere, where people see opportunities for example like Walvis Bay, then they would stay there. I don’t want to embarrass other towns, but there are towns in the country where people are only living and they don’t see anything else,” said Mayumbelo.
He added that the City is capable of addressing the land issue, but resources are scarce. Therefore, other towns should step up and create opportunities for their residents which will in turn ease the pressure on the city because people will not move to Windhoek in search of the same services they can get in their own towns.
CoW Strategic Executive for Finance and Customer Service, Jenny Comalie, presented the approved budget of over N$500 million, which will be divided among various departments in the CoW. N$55 million will go towards the Informal Settlement Upgrading of Affordable Housing Pilot Project which includes land servicing. – Nampa

