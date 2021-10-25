SDFN hands over OKH houses

20 houses were handed over to members of the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia at Oshetu in Okahandja on Friday. File photo

Minister of rural and urban development Erastus Uutoni handed over 20 new houses to members of the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN) at the Oshetu residential area of Okahandja on Friday.

The houses were constructed through a partnership between the SDFN, Standard Bank, Ohorongo Cement, FNB, Pupkewitz Foundation, Neo Paint and the Okahandja Municipality.

Speaking at the handover, Uutoni said that housing is a national development priority and an important vehicle for addressing poverty and inequality, in addition to bringing about social harmony, economic advancement and ensuring political stability.

“The Shack Dwellers Federation’s solution to housing is unique and worth supporting in that it is a case of the community itself taking action to address its own developmental needs. This is a clear testimony of sustainable and people-centred development. I hereby pledge our continued support,” Uutoni said.

The minister reiterated that there is no challenge too difficult for people to overcome if they put their hands together. – Nampa



