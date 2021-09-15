Sea freight livestock plans back on the table

15 September 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected]

A Namibian company’s plans to transport thousands of sheep via Namibia from South Africa for export by sea to the Middle East continues to draw strong opposition globally and locally.
Enviro-Leap consultant’s draft scoping report compiled on behalf of Tradeport Namibia, an import and export company, details their plans to become involved in the internationally contentious trade of livestock shipping by sea.
The company proposes to transport thousands of sheep from South Africa by truck into Namibia, and shipping between 10 000 to 70 000 animals per voyage from the port of Lüderitz to the Middle East every two to three months.
They briefly put their plans on hold last year in the wake of strong local opposition.
The recently issued scoping report highlights last year’s opposition in which local opponents cited increasing international evidence of the high risks of suffering, injury, disease and deaths of animals on long sea voyages.
The draft scoping report downplays a petition launched last year by a local animal welfare organisation, Namibia Animal Welfare Association (NAWA) that has attracted more than 31 000 signatures to date.
The report states that the signatures do not reflect serious local resistance.
The report notes that the majority of signatories hail from the “western world” and “provides a glance on their perception on how they would impose their interest and influence on development in Africa”.

Still no
However, local opposition remains firm. Several organisations confirmed this week they are in the process of compiling stakeholder responses to be submitted later this week.
“I still strongly oppose the plan, and do not think that Namibia should condone what is inherently a cruel practice,” a Namibian scientist said this week.
She stressed that while the scoping report “paints a picture” that there are sufficient mitigating measures that can be put in place on ships to lessen animal suffering on the long journey, this is just an attempt to “gloss over” the multitude of risks the animals face onboard and on arrival.
Internationally and locally however, supporters of a wholesale ban of live animal shipping have stressed there are no available tools to lessen suffering onboard.
“Globally, the tide is turning against live animal export because it does not accord with acceptable animal welfare standards, and it involves risks that simply cannot be mitigated,” the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Namibia said.
The Enviro-Leap scoping report notes that while they aim to address welfare issues that could arise from the long distance travel via land and sea, Namibia is not legally liable for anything that happens outside its jurisdiction.
“Tradeport will only assume responsibility for shipments until the vessel leaves Lüderitz, [and] basically pushes away any accountability for the sea voyage,” the scientist, who declined to be named, pointed out.

Bad press
Fortune magazine in July this year reported on the deaths of thousands of cattle and sheep on sea journeys in the span of a year due to conditions onboard. Moreover, crew have died and ocean pollution stemming from animal waste and carcasses being thrown overboard is common.
Trade unions have also criticised the conditions for workers onboard, following a whistleblowers release of secretly filmed footage onboard an animal freight ship.
The United Kingdom and New Zealand are preparing to phase out live export of animals for slaughter altogether.
A farmer and European parliamentarian told Fortune that animal welfare at sea “is a big black hole. Ship transports completely fall outside of any regulations or animal-welfare standards.”
Australian veterinarian Lynn Simpson described the trade as “a nasty, cruel, draconian trade, reliant on cruelty and suffering to be profitable, that no civilised country should want to be part of in 2020 onwards”.
She was an onboard vet for 57 live animal voyages.
Speaking to Namibia Media Holdings last year, she said no onboard protocols can address the “widespread and predictable animal suffering and deaths due to the inherently cruel nature of this trade”.
Namibia Chamber of Environment CEO Chris Brown warned that the trade has been engulfed in bad press for consistently breaching basic international animal welfare standards.
He cautioned that Namibia should be mindful of becoming involved in a trade that has seen restrictions and bans “due to cruelty issues”.

Benefits
Tradeport’s scoping report states “the proposed project is considered to have, despite the animal welfare concerns raised - which can also be mitigated - overall low negative environmental impact and overall higher positive socio-economic impact.”
The authors argue that banning a trade because of animal welfare concerns raises the question “where one draws the line as to whose rights must be upheld above the other”.
The report claims the scheme will benefit Namibia on several fronts, including taxes, skill transfers, investment opportunities and jobs.

Similar News

 

Agri advisory training a hit

2 days ago - 13 September 2021 | Agriculture

Farmers in the Omaheke and Otjozondjupa regions responded positively to Agribank’s practical training and lecture sessions.As farmers prepare for the upcoming rainy season, Agribank conducted...

Agri assistance for the fairer sex

1 week ago - 09 September 2021 | Agriculture

In its quest to assist women and youth in agriculture, Agribank disbursed loans to the value of N$43 million to women, while another N$38.7 million...

Agricultural face-to-face training resumes

2 weeks ago - 01 September 2021 | Agriculture

Agribank’s Agri-Advisory Services Division (AASD) resumed with face-to-face training and lectures, following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, with strict adherence and observation of...

Why keep records of crop production

2 weeks ago - 31 August 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiRecords are a vital component of any farming enterprise and naturally this includes crop production enterprises. Records are usually kept for four...

Respiratory diseases in chickens

1 month - 16 August 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiRearing chickens is an exciting and rewarding small-scale farming venture that is on the rise in Namibia. Poultry production is common in...

Second genetics auction held

1 month - 13 August 2021 | Agriculture

Farmers who participated in the biannual Namibia Genetics Auction Group’s event hosted at the Agra Bank Windhoek Ring in Windhoek, achieved an average of N$39...

Omaheke remains cattle capital

1 month - 01 August 2021 | Agriculture

Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate said the region continues to be the champion in beef production, with emphasis on breeds that capitalise on maximum output of...

Transforming agribusinesses into generational enterprises

1 month - 21 July 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiBuilding a sustainable and reputable farming business is a journey that requires commitment, dedication, and hard work from a farmer and all...

The basics of livestock breeding

2 months ago - 16 July 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaNamibia is predominantly a meat (cattle, sheep, goat) producing country, and many farmers are working hard to improve the genetics and performance...

Basic considerations on livestock handling

2 months ago - 05 July 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaHandling livestock is always a risky exercise that can culminate into significant livestock injuries and deaths on farms because of improper livestock...

Latest News

Namibian CSOs welcome ReconAfrica investigation

30 minutes ago | Environment

Namibian civil society organisations (CSOs) welcomed today’s announcement of a possible investigation of ReconAfrica by the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange and other Canadian regulators regarding...

City announces shortlisted candidates

41 minutes ago | Government

The City of Windhoek said that progress is being made to recruit and fill the positions of chief executive officer, as well as those of...

Whistleblower platform launched

1 hour ago | Crime

Agribank has introduced an anonymous whistleblower platform where unethical, corrupt or fraudulent activities can be reported by staff, members of the public as well as...

Zula with Gazza and KFC

1 hour ago | Art and Entertainment

In October last year, KFC approached Gazza to be the official judge and mentor for their 50/50 festive campaign.“Working with Gazza and his team, to...

Traffic system probe drags its...

3 hours ago | Police

Windhoek • [email protected] months after the police opened a fraud investigation into a multimillion dollar traffic management system tender that involved the installation of 12...

NUST hosts secretaries’ convention

3 hours ago | Events

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) hosts the 5th Annual National Secretaries’ Convention on 8 October 2021, themed “Re-envisioning service quality through digital...

Training teachers

3 hours ago | Education

Old Mutual signed a partnership agreement valued at N$270 000 with the Ministry of Education (MoE) for the training and development of 407 high school...

Maximizing agriculture through collective investments

3 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiVision 2030 is fast approaching and with nine years left before the country reaches this significant milestone, it becomes every citizen’s responsibility...

International instructor training for local...

4 hours ago | Sports

Nine local coaches were awarded International Instructor Course (IIC) certificates by the Namibian Football Association (NFA) yesterday.The IIC is a qualification programme for instructors who...

Load More