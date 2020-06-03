Sean K part of African song

03 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Namibian artist Sean K is one of 11 African artists who just released a new song, thanking health workers for their commitment and dedication during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of the Merck Foundation and One of 100 Most Influential Africans started her own idea of creating an inspiring pan-African song called “My White Army” which aims to thank doctors and nurses fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus battle, who are risking exposure to the virus so that everyone else can stay home and stay healthy.
Kelej created the song by singers from 11 African countries to support medical workers during Coronavirus battle.
She said in a statement that she is proud to have been able to coordinate, direct and produce this gesture of support across 11 African countries through the 11 talented singers in three languages: Arabic, English and French. “They have amazing voices and great diversity and are from countries from North, South, East and West Africa. It was very difficult especially during lockdown, but they were all super cooperative and we finally did it together.
“This song is to acknowledge the great sacrifice of our doctors, nurses and medical workers in Africa and across the world under the umbrella of my personal initiative, ‘Separated but connected’.
“Although I am not a professional director or producer, I have previous experience in production and presenting TV programs at Abu Dhabi TV. I also produced and directed many documentaries with the aim to break the stigma around infertile women and to empower women and girls in education in Africa and Asia. Most importantly, I have a vision of an inclusive Africa in one work and through one initiative that goes across the whole continent and the whole world,” Kelej said.
My White Army can be listened to at https://bit.ly/3gF19cN
Besides Sean K representing Namibia, the contributing singers are A Pass (Uganda), Cwesi (Ghana), Kambua (Kenya), Mahmoud Al Leithy (Egypt), Nikki (Nigeria), Rozzy (Sierra Leone), Salatiel (Cameroon), Sunita (The Gambia), Tom Close (Rwanda) and Wezi (Zambia).

Similar News

 

Happy in front of the computer

1 day - 01 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] a love for high tech things like website development and code, and adding some photography to that list, it’s easy to balance...

‘Onplaat’ vir Andries Bezuidenhout

1 day - 01 June 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Afrikaanse sanger Andries Bezuidenhout het pas sy derde solo album – Onplaats – op die wêreldwye web vrygestel. Dit bevat 12 oorspronklike komposisies, waarvan die...

EES gets comfortable with his ‘plakkies’

4 days ago - 29 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Around nine years ago a fresh new shoe was added to the market – colourful and proud, representing Namibian colours and lifestyle. The designer? None...

Wat is op jou bord Namibië?

5 days ago - 28 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek · [email protected] jy ‘n eg Namibiese eetplek besit wat binnekort ‘n spsiale aanbieding aan die publiek gaan bekendstel, soek Namibia Adventures jou kos op...

Kuier Saterdag saam met DHF

6 days ago - 27 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Kort ná die uitreiking van Die Heuwels Fantasties (DHF) se nuwe album, 2021, kan jy nou jou kaartjies koop vir die aanlyn albumbekendstelling wat Saterdag...

Ou gunstelinge terug in die kombuis

1 week ago - 26 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] vir die 11de seisoen, is dinge in the My Kitchen Rules bietjie anders, maar lewer dit net soos altyd vreeslik baie drama...

Een, twee, drie blok myself

1 week ago - 20 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] is geen geheim dat ek gaande is oor realiteitsprogramme nie. Moet my nieverkeerd verstaan nie, ek praat van kwaliteit programme nie en...

Tittseltjie Franse flair in die hoofstad

1 week ago - 20 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] hierdie nuwe koffiewinkel in Klein Windhoek agter die FNCC weggesteek is, is dit soos om ’n juweel te vind by Schutzen straat...

Verfrissende kouewater-gemmerbier

2 weeks ago - 14 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Hierdie vinnige gemmerbier verg min moeite om te meng. Die resep lewer nagenoeg 5 l gemmerbier.Bestanddele:4,5 l koue water600 g (750 ml) suiker1 pakkie kitsgis30...

Met ’n kamera in haar hand

2 weeks ago - 14 May 2020 | Art and Entertainment

Windhoek • [email protected] Met ’n passie vir fotografie en troeteldiere wat gereeld moet regstaan vir ’n fotosessie, het Piece of Me Photography ontstaan.“Dit was met...

Latest News

N$58 million to clean schools...

14 hours ago | Education

Windhoek • [email protected] Of more than 340 senior secondary schools across the country, the majority are ready to receive their learners.According to education executive director,...

N$1.4 million for shorn prison...

14 hours ago | Crime

Windhoek • [email protected] A convicted inmate serving 35-years behind bars for the killing of his girlfriend eight years ago, is suing prison authorities for N$1.4...

Mining expo cancelled

14 hours ago | Events

The Chamber of Mines today announced the cancellation of this year's edition of the Mining Expo and Conference.This comes after the Chamber initially announced that...

Another boost for disaster relief

14 hours ago | Disasters

FNB, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, donated N$1.5 million to government in response to Covid-19 efforts and aims at supporting the unemployed, small and...

A new home for orphaned...

14 hours ago | Environment

Two lion cubs – the sole survivors of human wildlife conflict in the Sesfontein area – were relocated and released onto a 25 000ha fenced...

N$1.5 million to National disaster...

16 hours ago | Banking

A monetary contribution of N$1.5 million was handed over to the Government by First National Bank, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust.The funding aims at...

Health supplies for ministry

22 hours ago | Local News

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP Namibia) handed over supplies to the ministryof health and social services last week.“From the initial announcement of Covid-19 reaching...

Post-lockdown buyers looking for these...

1 day - 01 June 2020 | Life Style

Shaken by the effects of Covid-19, the world is going to be a very different place long after we emerge from the lockdown. The way...

CAN donates through CHICA

1 day - 01 June 2020 | Local News

The Cancer Association of Namibia through its CHICA (Children Fighting Cancer) programme, donated blankets, soap and laundry detergent to brave young childhood cancer patients.Mothers travel...

Load More