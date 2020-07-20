Search for Shannon continues

Reward offered

20 July 2020 | Police

Nearly three months after the search for 22-year old Shannon Wasserfal began, NamPol said that a reward of N$50 000 is being offered for information that may lead to her discovery.
Wasserfal went missing on 10 April 2020 after she allegedly dropped off her 2-year old child at a friend’s house at Kuisebmund, Walvis Bay.
Since then, the police and her family have been looking for her, but to no avail. There are also no leads as to her whereabouts.
According to Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, Wasserfal’s friends and family as well as everyone who was seen with her or had contact with her around the time of her disappearance, had been approached by law enforcement and statements were taken, but there is nothing that has led to her discovery.
In light of this, Shikwanbi appealed to members of the public who might have any information regarding Wasserfal’s whereabouts to contact the police.

