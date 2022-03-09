Second AGA ranking shoot a hit

Changing lives one arrow at a time

09 March 2022 | Sports

One hundred and thirteen archers from 14 different schools/clubs converged at the St George’s Field last Saturday, where a chilly morning set the scene for the first two bulls' eye rounds before warming up for the 3D animal rounds that were shot after lunch.
The bulls’ eye round consisted of a practice round (5 arrows) at 10 metres and then three scoring rounds, followed by a practice round at 15 metres and three scoring rounds, giving a total of 300. Archers shot three such rounds each.
The 3D animal rounds is slightly different: Animal replicas are set up at 10m, 11m, 12m, 13m, 14m and 15m. Depending on where you start, moving to the right, five arrows are shot at each animal with a practice round. Archers shot one such round on Saturday.

Results
• Junior boys bulls’ eye round: David du Toit from WAP (gold), CJ van Zyl from Danie Joubert School (silver) and Wynand Olivier from Moria Privaatskool (bronze)
• Junior girls bulls’ eye round: Danya Laas from Pro-Ed Akademie (gold), Talya van der Merwe from Roots Gymnasium (silver) and Isabella Gaugler from Roots Gymnasium (bronze)
• Senior boys bulls’ eye round: Gabriel Mwiya from CHS (gold), Denzel Nanub from CHS (silver) and Burton Weakley from WHS (bronze)
• Senior girls bulls' eye round: Marionette de Waal from WBPHS (gold), Charmain Nanus from CHS (silver) and Emilia Shipiki from St Paul’s College (bronze)
• Junior boys animal round: Wynand Olivier from Moria Privaatskool (gold), David du Toit from WAP (silver) and Jericho !Garieb from CHS (bronze)
• Junior girls animal round: Danya Laas from Pro-Ed Akademie (gold), Talya van der Merwe from Roots Gymnasium (silver) and Isabella Gaugler from Roots Gymnasium (bronze)
• Senior boys animal round: Aurelio Gariseb from CHS (gold), Gabriel Mwiya from CHS (silver) and Burton Weakley from WHS (bronze)
• Senior girls animal round: Charmain Nanus from CHS (gold), Marionette de Waal from WBPHS (silver) and Jané Ras from CEAC (bronze)
•Junior boys bull’s eye and animal round: David du Toit from WAP (champion), and Wynand Olivier from Moria Privaatskool and CJ van Zyl from Danie Joubert School (runners-up)
• Junior girls bull’s eye and animal round: Danya Laas from Pro-Ed Akademie (champion), and Talya van der Merwe and Isabella Gaugler, both from Roots Gymnasium (runners-up)
• Senior boys bull’s eye and animal round: Gabriel Mwiya from CHS (champion), and Burton Weakley from WHS and Denzel Nanub from CHS (runners-up)
• Senior girls bull’s eye and animal round: Marionette de Waal from WBPHS (champion), and Charmain Nanus from CHS and Diedere Mostert from Berg-Op (runners-up).

Archers that have left school as well as parents could also participate in the AAG division. Their results are as follows:
• AAG overall ladies: Anja von Watzdorf (gold), Christie Agenbach (silver) and Carine Kruger (bronze)
• AAG overall men: Avelino José (gold) and Manie du Toit (silver).

The St George’s tuck shop made sure no-one went hungry or thirsty. The organisers also say a special thank you to the parents who got up very early and travel vast distances to have the archers at the venue by 07:00 and then spend the entire day in the sun encouraging and supporting. Thank yous also go to all the archery instructors who run the range and make sure everyone was safe, picked up arrows and helped were they are needed. Another word of thanks goes to the Afro Pumps team for building the range on Friday afternoon and taking it down on Saturday after the shoot.
Next on the African Genesis Archery shooting schedule is the Indongo Toyota Desert Festival on Saturday 26 March 2022.

