Second Online Agriculture Series on the cards

A file photo of the maiden Bank Windhoek Online Agriculture Series hosted in 2020. Photo contributed

Bank Windhoek hosts its second Online Agriculture Series on Wednesday and Thursday (23 & 24 June) themed “Innovation and Trends that will shape the future of Agriculture”, and will broadcast live on the Bank’s Facebook and YouTube social media platforms.

The series allows experts in their field to share their knowledge with those in the agriculture sector and interested parties to contribute to the sector's commitment and drive. The four-part series engages the public on agriculture innovation, maximizing production, improving crop yields with minimal water usage, and understanding the current agricultural economics and megatrends.

Bank Windhoek’s Jacquiline Pack said the bank understands the importance of promoting and supporting the agriculture sector. “This sector is a pivotal stakeholder for Bank Windhoek and a key sector to the country,” she said.

Namibia's agricultural sector contributes about 5% percent to the national Gross Domestic Product and sustains 70% of the population.



Expert speakers

The Bank Windhoek Agriculture Series features economic advisor to the president, James Mnyupe, who will speak alongside Bank Windhoek’s Sustainable Investments and Deal Origination Manager, Ruan Bestbier. Zambia’s fisheries, aquaculture, and environmental consultant, Adrian Piers, will share the insights for establishing viable aquaponics businesses in Namibia. Senior agricultural economics lecturer at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) and agribusiness management specialist, Salomo Mbai, will highlight the agricultural economic overview.

Pack concluded that as a connector of positive change and a responsible corporate citizen, the bank believes in driving progress in the communities in which it operates. “The agriculture sector is the biggest employer, constituting about 24%of the labour force. Bank Windhoek also sees rising Small Medium Enterprises in the agriculture sector. It is thus important to engage and support these sustainable and businesses and the sector as a whole,” she said.