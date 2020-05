Security threat biggest 5G concern...

Windhoek • [email protected] After hours of deliberating council procedures during the monthly meeting on Thursday, the agendapoint of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Huawei Communications and the Cityof Windhoek (CoW) was referred back to management after the motion was opposed.Councillor Brunhilde Cornelius tabled that the motion to implement 5G technology be put on hold.She argued in a letter dated 17 April 2020 to CoW chief executive Robert Kahimise, that Huawei isbanned in a number of countries including the United States, Australia and Japan due to serioussecurity concerns. She said everyone has a right to privacy in their homes and communications.“Huawei doesn't have a licence in place to render services in Namibia and at the time of writing thismotion, the City also didn’t have their licences in place, yet we wish to sign an MoU,” she argued.Except that the agreement will mean that the City will compete with two established Namibiantelecommunications operators, Cornelius also said that Huawei is the only vendor that has the abilityto roll out 5G. She wanted to know whether a multi-vendor procurement process had been applied.“Were other vendors like Samsung, and Nokia approached for this?” she wanted to know.Smart and Caring City strategic planAlthough the motion was seconded, Mayor Fransina Kahungu gave Councillor Immanuel Paulus, whoopposed Cornelius's motion, opportunity to present his statement. According to him, Cornelius'smotion comes with a financial implication, seeing that Council in 2017 already approved thestrategic plan to become a smart and caring city by 2022. “Costs have already been incurred in aneffort to achieve this plan and this includes obtaining a telecommunications service license,” he said.Accept for the MoU, Cornelius also tabled a motion regarding the CoW’s telecommunicationsservices joint venture, stating in a letter dated 12 May 2020 to Kahimise, that the license provided bythe Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) states that the license is provided onCRAN’s understanding that the CoW will partner with Telecom Namibia.Although she admits that Telecom did not attend a mandatory first meeting of bidders, which waspart of the procurement process to seek a commercialisation partner and was therefore not eligiblefor consideration, she is also not aware of any prescribed procurement procedures that werefollowed to involve Huawei in the intended project.