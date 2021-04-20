Seeing the future

20 April 2021 | Social Issues

Tanja Wilckens of Pro-Specs and Marlize Hall of African Eyes Optometrist donated their time to performing eye-screenings on 53 learners of N/a’an ku sê Primary School on Tuesday (20 April 2021).
Staff and teachers of N/a’an ku sê Primary School are dedicated to providing learners in their care with the best possible educational tools, not hindered by conditions that could be to their academic detriment.
So often learners’ academic aptitudes are affected by ailments quickly cured.
N/a’an ku sê Primary School, located at the N/a’an ku sê Foundation Wildlife Sanctuary, provides free education to a vast number of San and local children.
Accommodating Grades 0 to 7, the school proves vital in laying a stable academic foundation for those who would otherwise not be able to benefit from the education they deserve.
Tanja and Marlize were excited to make a difference after being alerted to the needs of N/a’an ku sê Primary School by Dr Jannes Brandt, ophthalmologist and long-term conservation partner of the N/a’an ku sê Foundation.
Having performed clinics since 2000, including outreach clinics to San communities in Epukiro in Namibia’s east, the two women proved invaluable in testing the visual abilities of the learners.

