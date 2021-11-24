Selection is key to optimal livestock performance

24 November 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus Ngaruka

Every livestock farmer should strive for optimal productivity while keeping the cost of production in check. Fundamentally, productivity depends on the functionality and performance of the animal, the environmental characteristics, prevailing conditions, and the management regime. In essence, this means the animal’s genetic abilities can be influenced by its environment and human manipulation.
Moreover, the production efficiency of any livestock enterprise is directly linked to the efficiency of livestock selection.
To maximise productivity, a livestock farmer should establish breeding objectives and goals, and implement a selection process that will meet the set objectives. The purpose of livestock selection and breeding amongst others is to improve herd or flock productivity, for example, by targeting higher conception and birth rates, higher growth rates and weight gains to meet market demands, and ultimately, increase farm income.
There are several factors that hinder livestock improvement, and these include:
• High costs and availability of improved breeding animals (bulls, rams, bucks, cows, ewes and does) that poses a challenge to many farmers.
• Uncontrolled breeding practices: absence of selection, inbreeding, delayed castrations, and uncontrolled mating especially in communal areas.
• Absence of livestock breeding and performance records: with no records, it is difficult to trace or monitor livestock performance; these include breeding dates, birth weight, pregnancy, weaning weight, market weight, calving interval, etc.
• Lack of skills, knowledge, and access to livestock breeding information especially for upcoming farmers makes it difficult for them to adopt contemporary livestock improvement practices.
• Unfavourable climatic/ and environmental conditions such as drought, floods, and extreme temperatures negatively affect livestock performance in terms of feed intake, breeding, and reproduction for example.

Superior breeding
Selection is key to optimal livestock performance, and the objective is to retain and maintain superior breeding materials that will pass the most desired traits onto future generations. To achieve that, three common approaches can be used in combination to complement each other to help the farmer make a well-informed decision to achieve the desired breeding goals. These are:
1. Visual assessment (phenotypic): This type of selection is based on descriptive standards set to identify an ideal animal based on its physical soundness, for example the body conformation, posture, frame size, muscling etc.
2. Genetic assessment (genotypic): This assessment is based on known inherited characteristics which are influenced by the animal’s genotype. This is done by advanced genetic evaluation methods such as Estimated Breeding Value (EBV) or Expected Progeny Difference (EPD) amongst others.
3. Classing and culling (visual and history): This is visual assessment of the animal, and the use of its performance history by looking at attributes such as the calving interval, birth defects or abortions, retained placentas, and prolapses amongst others.
When it comes to the selection of livestock breeds, farmers need to consider the environmental conditions and individual management abilities to ensure that animals’ performance potential is not compromised by the environment, or by weaknesses in the management regime. To this end, what is expected is a productive and adaptive animal, and the management should complement this objective by fulfilling the animal requirements in terms of health and nutrition, and general animal welfare practices.
*Erastus Ngaruka is Agribank’s Technical Advisor: Livestock & Rangeland Management

Similar News

 

Farming: Poultry production considerations

1 day - 23 November 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiPoultry production is a farming enterprise that involves the rearing of various birds like chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys and quails with the...

Funding for agri ministry

1 week ago - 11 November 2021 | Agriculture

Yolanda NelThe Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform (MAWLR) received funding from theAfrican Development Bank (AfDB) to undertake two feasibility studies as part of...

Weaner championship comes to a close

3 weeks ago - 02 November 2021 | Agriculture

For the tenth consecutive year, the Agra Weaner Champion Series took place in its current format. This year, 15 weaner auctions held between 14 July...

The basics: learning from the previous rainy season

3 weeks ago - 01 November 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaNamibian farmers eagerly anticipate a favourable rainy season as forecasted; however, the signs of climate change still linger.Every rainy season has become...

Understanding fertilizer application methods

3 weeks ago - 29 October 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiThe rainy season is around the corner and most farmers anticipate good rainfall this season. Sufficient rainfall has several benefits that are...

Agnes Tjiramba making her mark

1 month - 20 October 2021 | Agriculture

Agribank’s Livestock and Post-Settlement loans beneficiary, Agnes ‘Supii’ Tjiramba, is a determined full-time resettled female farmer, who aspires to leave a mark in a male-dominated...

Soaring high with crop-spraying drones

1 month - 05 October 2021 | Agriculture

Unitrans Africa’s 50-year involvement in cutting-edge agricultural innovations across the continent is set to soar to new heights after the company’s recent acquisition of a...

Tradeport’s consultants urged to step down

1 month - 04 October 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] Namibian SPCA has called for the recusal of EnviroLeap, the consultancy working to secure environmental approval for Tradeport Namibia’s plans to import...

Dryland crop production preparations

1 month - 01 October 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • Hanks SaisaiAs we slowly approach the start of our rainy season, farmers all over the country are hoping to receive much-anticipated showers.Rainfall provides...

FMD could scupper live sheep export plan

1 month - 01 October 2021 | Agriculture

Windhoek • [email protected] controversial business proposal to import thousands of sheep into Namibia for export via sea to the Middle East faces a potential roadblock...

Latest News

OM support for communities

3 hours ago | Social Issues

In the last two quarters of 2021, Old Mutual supported various community project initiatives to the tune of N$63 000. This included support of the...

Don’t kick the cat!

3 hours ago | Opinion

Windhoek • Dr John SteytlerNamibia is in an unenviable position as a developing country, its economy is very fragile and it is trying to weather...

FirstRand launches FirstJob internship programme

4 hours ago | Banking

FirstRand Namibia launched the FirstJob internship programme in line with the group’s purpose and broader Namibian talent development drive, and especially towards starting to address...

Big splash this weekend

7 hours ago | Sports

Altogether 135 swimmers between the age of 7 and 67 are participating in the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala finals this weekend. The final event...

Don't overspend this Black Friday!

8 hours ago | Life Style

With Black Friday just around the corner, it’s important for consumers to exercise caution and self-discipline when managing their money over this period. Lack of...

Selection is key to optimal...

8 hours ago | Agriculture

Windhoek • Erastus NgarukaEvery livestock farmer should strive for optimal productivity while keeping the cost of production in check. Fundamentally, productivity depends on the functionality...

And the ‘Doek’ goes to…

1 day - 23 November 2021 | Art and Entertainment

Ndawedwa Hanghuwo, Natasha Uys, Pauline Ndhlovu, and Namafu Amutse were last week announced as the 2021 Bank Windhoek Doek Literary Awards winners at a ceremony...

Omeya fight continues

1 day - 23 November 2021 | Business

Windhoek • [email protected] auctioneers who last week auctioned off about 90 erven, houses and commercial property located at Omeya south of Windhoek, said yesterday that...

Science Week in full swing

1 day - 23 November 2021 | Education

The annual Science Week started in the capital on Monday. The official program runs until Friday and resumes in Swakopmund from 6 to 11 December.For...

Load More