Selling proudly Namibian cosmetics around the globe
Umbrella organisation NANCi formalised
16 November 2020 | Business
NANCi, which came about as part the [email protected] Strategy in 2016 as a loose network of like-minded industry stakeholders, has now been formalised. It was established with the aim to bring together Namibian companies and people involved in manufacturing cosmetic and natural health products.
This includes companies and people who cultivate and/or harvest and/or process raw materials for health and beauty products as well as entities that make or provide the ingredients that go into health and beauty products that are “Made in Namibia”.
Service providers and community-based organisations associated with the industry are also part of the network.
Intertwined
It was the network’s honour to have Industrialisation and Trade minister Lucia Iipumbu launch NANCi as a formalised organisation on Saturday, 7 November 2020, during a livestream event.
In her speech, Iipumbu highlighted the progress made within the industry, saying that the Namibian health and beauty sector, being buttressed by natural resources prevalent in communal areas, community forests and conservancies, is intertwined with the tourism sector.
“The relationship is organic, and therefore, the Namibia Tourism Expo provides a great centralised marketing platform.”
She added the strategy has been a bigger success than had been anticipated and that the [email protected] Strategy would continue to build and expand upon its success. “These achievements are in no small part attributable to the partnerships and cooperation of SMEs and the effort and drive of the people and producers themselves.”
Diplomatic ties
NANCi also had the privilege of hosting Gerlinde Sauer, representative of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, at the launch.
The consistent support from the German government since NANCi’s inception has played a great part in enabling member SMEs to develop and grow their brands. This support includes assistance for network members take part on an international level at trade fairs and market products internationally.
Giving small producers, manufacturers and entrepreneurs in the field of cosmetics much needed exposure for themselves and their products, this is a valuable experience that takes Namibian products far beyond the country’s borders.
In a year that has been like no other and where Covid-19 has created immense economic challenges it is very rewarding to witness the growth and progress for the industry in 2020.
“Cosmetics Made in Namibia” bode well for the future and for members of NANCi.
NANCi’s presence at the tourism expo was rewarded, with sales exceeding 2019 figures. Reliable product presentation in the local market continues to empower communities, especially women and providing formal and informal employment for more than 10000 Namibians.
Representatives of the health and beauty industry not yet part of NANCi can contact the organisation at [email protected] or [email protected] if they would like become members. This includes communities and providers of natural raw materials and ingredients needed to manufacture “Cosmetics Made in Namibia”.