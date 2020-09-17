Sen Pang leads UN Namibia
17 September 2020 | People
Pang is the highest UN official and direct spokesperson of the UN Secretary General in Namibia, playing a vital role in the reinvigorated Resident Coordinator System leading the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) to deliver collective responses to Namibia’s development challenges and ensure system wide accountability.
“The reform has set the pace to transform the UN Development System to deliver better results for people on the ground,” Pang said. “In Namibia, the UN System is proud to be recognised as a ‘Partner of Choice’ of government and will continue to build on this partnership, making the UN System fit for the purpose, opportunities and challenges presented by the 2030 Agenda.”
Pang assumes this position with a wealth of experience in multilateral affairs and diplomacy. He has worked in areas of peace and security, arms control and disarmament, economic development, promotion and protection of human rights.