Sen Pang leads UN Namibia

17 September 2020 | People

Sen Pang, the newly appointed United Nations Resident Coordinator in Namibia, was received at State House, where he handed over his Letter of Credence and Commission of the Head of Mission to President Hage Geingob.
Pang is the highest UN official and direct spokesperson of the UN Secretary General in Namibia, playing a vital role in the reinvigorated Resident Coordinator System leading the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) to deliver collective responses to Namibia’s development challenges and ensure system wide accountability.
“The reform has set the pace to transform the UN Development System to deliver better results for people on the ground,” Pang said. “In Namibia, the UN System is proud to be recognised as a ‘Partner of Choice’ of government and will continue to build on this partnership, making the UN System fit for the purpose, opportunities and challenges presented by the 2030 Agenda.”
Pang assumes this position with a wealth of experience in multilateral affairs and diplomacy. He has worked in areas of peace and security, arms control and disarmament, economic development, promotion and protection of human rights.

