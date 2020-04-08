Serious impact on NBFIs expected

08 April 2020 | Business

The Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority (Namfisa) expects a severe impact on Non-Banking Financial Institutions (NBFIs) through reduced or no new business during the Covid-19 lockdown period, its chief executive Kenneth Matomola has said.
In a media statement, Matomola said the authority expects an adverse impact on NBFIs from the dwindling financial markets and rising claims, with varying degrees of brunt depending on the industry.
However, “despite tough economic conditions, the NBFIs remain financially sound with adequate capital buffers to absorb adverse shocks. The NBFI sector is diverse and requires varying approaches depending on the sector. The authority, therefore, requires NBFIs to offer immediate relief to consumers based on varying business models and product features, but without compromising the financial soundness of the institutions. These types of relief to consumers must only be directed to clients that are directly impacted by Covid-19,” he said.
These include but are not limited to measures in the insurance industry, medical aid funds and the capital markets industry.
“The Namibian economy is in for a turbulent period and may further decline because of the pandemic, as key economic activities are expected to significantly slow down, and in some instances, come to a complete halt,” Matomola added.
He said Namfisa will continue to monitor the changing economic conditions and impact on the NBFI sector and will communicate any new policy responses, particularly on the micro-lending and pension funds industries. – Nampa

