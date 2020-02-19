Sevens next weekend

Next weekend excitement will be running high in the capital, with the ever popular Capricorn Group Sevens Rugby Tournament taking place at Windhoek Gymnasium.

On 28 and 29 February, Windhoek Gymnasium hosting this annual event in the following categories:

• International Junior Division: Six U/18 National teams (Namibia, Germany, South Africa, Botswana, Kenya and Zimbabwe);

• U/19 Schools division: Five U/19 teams from local schools; and

• U/15 Schools division: four U/15 teams from local schools.

On Friday 28 February, the gates are open from 13:30 to 22:00, with the official opening taking place at 19:00. The traditional match between Namibia and South Africa will also be taking place on this day.

On Saturday, 29 February 2020, gates open from 08:00 to 15:30.

The tournament is played at the Rhino Turf rugby field at Windhoek Gymnasium in Kleine Kuppe. Tickets will be on sale at the gates.

