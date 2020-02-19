Sevens next weekend
19 February 2020 | Sports
On 28 and 29 February, Windhoek Gymnasium hosting this annual event in the following categories:
• International Junior Division: Six U/18 National teams (Namibia, Germany, South Africa, Botswana, Kenya and Zimbabwe);
• U/19 Schools division: Five U/19 teams from local schools; and
• U/15 Schools division: four U/15 teams from local schools.
On Friday 28 February, the gates are open from 13:30 to 22:00, with the official opening taking place at 19:00. The traditional match between Namibia and South Africa will also be taking place on this day.
On Saturday, 29 February 2020, gates open from 08:00 to 15:30.
The tournament is played at the Rhino Turf rugby field at Windhoek Gymnasium in Kleine Kuppe. Tickets will be on sale at the gates.