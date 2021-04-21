Sewing machines, fabric for NCS

Mulungushi Textiles & Importers recently donated overlock sewing machines and fabrics worth around N$100 000 to the Namibian Correctional Services. The Khomas & Hardap regions benefitted from the equipment and is destined for all inmates in these regions who are currently being trained in the tailoring sector.
