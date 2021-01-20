Shake a can for CAN

World Cancer Day

On Thursday, 4 February, the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) joins their global family of organisations to commemorate World Cancer Day, while creating awareness on cancer and the impact of the disease on society

This year the focus is on childhood cancer together with “supporting cancer patients amidst Covid-19”. With this, CAN wraps up their 3-year themed “#IAM & #IWILL” programme.

“While the world is still braving Covid-19, we must keep the torch of hope burning for cancer patients who are especially susceptible due to a compromised immune system,” says CAN CEO Rolf Hansen.

To commemorate World Cancer Day, CAN invites those crossing the Sam Nujoma / Robert Mugabe intersection on Friday morning early on 5 February 2021, to make a donation of hope to their children’s interim home.

For more information on this event, or if you would like to host your own fundraising effort for CAN’s benefit, contact 061 237 740.

