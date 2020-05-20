Sharing bags of hope

20 May 2020 | Politics

FNB, Bokomo Namibia and Co-Feed Namibia partnered on a food drive via the FNB Happiness Store to alleviate hunger and assist the most vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to FirstRand Namibia Foundation Manager Revonia Kahivere, “we know that food security has become a fragile concept and our people have difficulty in accessing basic necessities every day this lockdown continues. FNB Namibia recently established a HOPE (Health Optimisation in Pandemic Emergency) button on our Happiness Store (www.fnbhappinessstore.com.na) and opened the opportunity for all to assist the HOPE fund support the government’s fight against Covid-19.”
Bokomo Namibia is offering maize meal at a discounted price and will distribute these to desperate communities. “We ask all Namibians to lend a helping hand by purchasing bags of mielie meal online for those who need it most,” said Nadia Lawrence, Head of Marketing at Bokomo Namibia.
Co-Feed will assist with the distribution and identification of needy families. “We are happy and excited to be part of this great initiative with our partners,” says Linda Baumann.
Project Co-Feed Namibia is a citizen-driven initiative whose purpose is to mobilise food supplies and other basic necessities for distribution to the needy. “With the assistance of volunteers, we managed to distribute food items to vulnerable households, orphanages and retrenched workers, old age homes, medical response teams and feeding schemes negatively impacted by the pandemic.”
Donations can be made until 31 May 2020. To make your donation, have your bank card details ready and click on the link: https://www.fnbhappinessstore.com.na/charity/bokomo-mielie-meal-initiative.
“The FNB HOPE Fund has committed to doubling up on all donations received. We hope that together we can collect at least N$100 000 towards this initiative,” concluded Kahivere.

