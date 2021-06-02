Shiny new wheels for Roodly

02 June 2021 | Sports

The Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund has repaired the racing wheelchair of para-athlete Roodly Gowaseb to enable him to compete in the Olympics Games set for Japan later this year.
The repairs were done in Europe and cost U$10 000 (about N$137 800). The wheelchair’s two rear wheels, one front wheel and seat were replaced, and a new bicycle training roller purchased.
Speaking at the handover, MVA’s Vaino Kameya said the decision to assist Gowaseb was a response to the Namibia National Paralympics Committee’s (NNPC) call for help with donations for preparation for Paralympic athletes who would love to compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo from 18 August until 4 September 2021.
He said the fund will continue to assist para-athletes who are in need of help.
On his part, NNPC Secretary-General Michael Hamukwaya applauded the MVA Fund for their positive response to their call, saying Gowaseb could not participate in the previous Olympics because his wheelchair did not have the approved wheels. “Apart from the gloves that the athletes now need, Gowaseb is sorted when it comes to training and can compete in the Tokyo games provided that Namibia’s participation slots guarantee him a place,” Hamukwaya said.
Gowaseb said he is thrilled to be able to train both indoors and outdoors now, compared to previously when he could only train outdoors. He said his training was made difficult by the fact that he had to take extra precautions due to vehicle movements. – Nampa

