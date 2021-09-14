Shocking electricity theft in the capital

14 September 2021 | Local News

The City of Windhoek (CoW) is seeing a growing trend in electricity theft and in light of this,
discourages members of the public from tampering or bypassing electricity meters.
“Tampering with electricity poses a serious risk to life and to electricity infrastructure. Perpetual
theft is a major stumbling block to service delivery in Windhoek,” a statement read.
Illegal connections of electricity, especially in informal settlements, have become the most common
way of illegally supplying power to Windhoek residents. In the same vein, the public is discouraged
from illegally supplying electricity, instead urged to assist the City by reporting any illegal electricity
connections.
Residents are encouraged to apply for a legal electricity connection with the CoW if their current
meter is malfunctioning or if it has been tampered with.
“Do not cut the seal on your electricity meter box or tamper with your meter,” the municipality
warned. “The fine, should anyone be guilty of bypassing electricity meters or tampering with meters,
is N$16 000 or imprisonment.”
The City urges anyone that knows of someone supplying electricity illegally or tampering with
electrical meters, to contact the City Police at 061 302 302 or the municipal Customer Contact
Centre on 061 290 3777.

