Shoes heading to Omaheke

Take on the TikTok challenge

27 October 2021 | Social Issues

Project Never Walk Alone (PNWA), led by Tim Ekandjo, announced the distribution of the second batch of 1300 pairs of shoes to the needy in the Omaheke region this week.
The project is aimed alleviating the suffering of disadvantaged youngsters.
In the Hardap region, the first recipients were Maltahöhe schoolchildren, who received 658 school shoes, while recipients at Kalkrand received 348 pairs of shoes in the second batch.
Speaking at a media conference earlier this week, Ekandjo said the team started at Goeie Hoop School at Epukiro on 26 October and then moved on to Gqaina Primary School on 27 October before concluding the day at Drimiopsis Primary School.
The team is also visiting Mphe Thuto Primary School before heading to Gobabis to visit Nossobville and Gobabis Primary School combined school, bringing the Omaheke region visit to a close.
“We are proud of the progress we have made in such a short space of time. Our statistics currently indicate that over 56 000 children are barefoot; this excludes Oshana and Khomas who are yet to submit their figures,” he said.
He stated that they will send a delegation of 15 people, including project employees and an extraordinary bunch of artists who are volunteering their talents.
The project’s initiatives logistics and events officer Beverly Naris, who also spoke at the event, urged Namibians to share and participate in the new TikTok challenge that is presently running to raise awareness and help it reach its aim of providing a shoe for every child.
“The Project Never Walk Alone TikTok dancing challenge began exactly 11 days ago. In anticipation of the publication of our official project theme song, we would like to invite all Namibians to participate in this challenge. Your contribution will assist us in bringing our vision of a shoe for every child to life,” she said – Nampa

