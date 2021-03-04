Shoozi wins first round in Autism Series
04 March 2021 | Sports
The ten-event series began in full swing and saw Melkisendek Shoozi (48) scooping top honours in the first round of the series, by finishing on a record 41 points.
Melki’s story is one that has touched many Namibian golf enthusiasts, as his humble beginnings saw him first caddy for golfers before taking up the sport himself. He grew up in the North in the small town of Omukondo in the Omusati region. Like most of his peers, football was his preferred sport and he still plays the game in his off time. “My favourite player is the Arsenal striker, Alexandre Lacazette. I love that he plays so passionately. I aspire to be dedicated and go all out and do what I love, just like him,” Melki says.
His love for golf started in 2015 when he entered his first competition. He has been working as a golf caddy at the Omeya Golf Club for 10 years where he makes sure that golfers are catered for. He already has a number of wins under his belt, however his proudest moment was winning the Omeya Members Cup two years in a row (in 2019 and 2020), as well as winning the first round of the Nedbank for Autism Series this year.
Melki, who does not own a professional golf player kit, says that for major competitions which require top tier golf gear, he rents golf clubs, balls and bags from his employer at Omeya.
Melki says golf has changed his life and he remains eager to compete and learn as he progresses in his quest to be a seasoned golfer one day.
Following Melki’s conquest, Nedbank Namibia has committed to purchasing a set of quality golf clubs for Melki to help him develop his game and hone his obvious talent even further.
First money in the pot
The first round of the Nedbank for Autism Series raised over N$34 000 towards Autism Association Namibia which will be put to good use in raising awareness for the association and the causes that they are advancing.
“We are firmly committed to our quest to do good for society as a whole,” says Nedbank spokesperson Gernot de Klerk, “and we can only encourage other corporates to follow suit.”
Petra Dillmann, founder of the Autism Association of Namibia, says that the continuation of support for the project will have a great impact as it increases the chances of sustainability towards supporting autistic people, their parents, teachers and the community in learning about and retaining their awareness, understanding and knowledge about autism.
The second round of the Nedbank for Autism Series takes place this Saturday at the Mariental Golf Club. Golfers are encouraged to register for the Nedbank for Autism Series by contacting Dan Zwiebel at [email protected]