Shop till you drop at The Village Market
04 March 2020 | Events
According to Deane Spall, one of the organisers, the Village Farmer's Market creates the perfect opportunity for friends and family to gather in a tranquil environment to socialize, buy fresh locally produced goods and engage in healthy lifestyle activities such as yoga and meditation.
“Also entrance is free!”
The market currently consists of vendors that sell farm-grown vegetables, home-baked bread, cured meats, artisanal cheese and a variety of baked goods, as well as some crafts.
The market also caters for those who look to grow their own produce at home. “Our vendors produce and sell high quality seeds, organic pesticides and prepared garden soil and grow material that should benefit any home gardener,” Spall says.
“We want to create an event where conscientious consumers can connect with local producers and other like-minded individuals to promote locally produced food and crafts,” adds Wouter van Zijl, one of the owners of The Village. “With this weekly market, we wish to turn the mundane task of weekly shopping into something vibrant and fun for the entire family.”
The tranquil environment of The Village is the ideal place to spend a leisurely Saturday morning for the entire family. With its wide selection of restaurants, it is an ideal opportunity to catch-up with old friends over lunch or sample some of the freshly baked goods available at the market with a good cup of coffee.
For more information about The Village Farmers Market, contact Deane Spall at 081 455 0770 or [email protected]