Shots galore at first NASP shoot

09 March 2020 | Sports

A total of 117 archers from 12 schools/clubs competed at the National Archery in the Schools Programme (NASP) shoot at St George’s sports fields on Saturday morning, completing three Bulls Eye Rounds and one 3D Animal Round.
At the same time, the AAG (Adult Archery Group) completed one of each in preparation of the Africa Tournament at the end of April in Swakopmund, which Namibia is hosting.

The top shots for the day were (gold, silver and bronze):
• Junior Boys Bulls Eye Rounds: Burton Weakley (Moria), JP Köhne (Berg-Op) and Nicholis Roux (Berg-Op)
• Junior Girls Bulls Eye Rounds: Lu-anne Gaugler (Elnatan), Emilia Shipiki (St Pauls) and Lianie van Zyl (Danie Joubert)
• Senior Boys Bulls Eye Rounds: Wian Lottering (Gobabis Gymnasium), Matthew de Jesus Jose (Berg-Op); and Damian Beukes (St Pauls).
• Senior Girls Bulls Eye Rounds: Elsjen Wilders (Windhoek Gymnasium), Leonise Human (Gobabis Gymnasium) and Lana du Plessis (Walvisbaai Privaat Hoërskool).
• Junior Boys Animal Round: Burton Weakley (Moria), Wynand Olivier (WAP) and Nicholis Roux (Berg-Op)
• Junior Girls Animal Round: Lu-anne Gaugler (Elnatan), Anielka Hayward (Danie Joubert) and Elri Koen (Keetmanshoop Privaatskool)
• Senior Boys Animal Round: Caleb Beukes (Community Hope School), Wian Lottering (Gobabis Gymnasium) and Matthew de Jesus Jose (Berg-Op)
• Senior Girls Animal Round: Elsjen Wilders (Windhoek Gymnasium), Leonise Human (Gobabis Gymnasium) and Michelle Visagie (Danie Joubert)
• Junior Boys Overall: Burton Weakley (Privaatskool Moria), Wynand Olivier (WAP) and Nicholis Roux (Berg-Op)
• Junior Girls Overall: Lu-anne Gaugler (Elnatan), Anielka Hayward (Danie Joubert) and Lianie van Zyl (Danie Joubert)
• Senior Boys Overall: Wian Lottering (Gobabis Gymnasium), Matthew de Jesus Jose (Berg-Op) and Jean Cronje (Moria)
• Senior Girls Overall: Elsjen Wilders (Windhoek Gymnasium), Leonise Human (Gobabis Gymnasium) and Lana du Plessis (Walvisbaai Privaat Hoërskool)

Adult Archery Group (AAG) – gold, silver and bronze
• Ladies: Christie Agenbach, Ronelle Raes and Elize Haasbroek
• Men: Francois Marais, Johan Raes and Rudi Koen.

Thank you to:
During the shoot, tummies were filled with lots of goodies prepared by the St George’s Tuck Shop, The Belly Deli. A big thank you to Pupkewitz, who are now sponsoring Community Hope School archers and making things happen for them.
St George’s would like to thank all the parents and archers who travelled many hours to come and participate. A huge thank you to Afro Pumps and the team for building the range on Friday afternoon and clearing everything away on Sunday morning again. Thank you to all the BAI (Basic Archery Instructors) who spent their Saturday in the sun making sure everyone is safe and sound.
The next shoot is on 11 April 2002 at Pro-Ed in Swakopmund.

NASP Africa Tournament
The following archers will be representing Namibia the NASP Africa Tournament in April:
National team:
Delron Gaoseb (Community Hope School), Jannie Booysen (Elnatan), Denzel Nanub (Community Hope School), Gerhard Koen (Keetmanshoop Privaatskool), Matthew José (Berg-Op), Damian Beukes (St. Pauls), Burton Weakley (Moria), Jean Cronje (Moria), Elsjen Wilders (Windhoek Gymnasium), Alexander Abrahams (Central Elite Archery Club), Anderson Naimab (Community Hope School), Dehan von Watzdorf (Danie Joubert), Gabriel Mwiya (Community Hope School), Danielle Erasmus (Keetmanshoop Privaatskool), Penny Campbell (Elnatan), and Sunel Weakley (Moria).

Development team
Johan Raes (Moria), Leigh-Vinney Lottering (Community Hope School), Michael de Waal (Walvisbaai Privaat Hoërskool), Thomas Blaauw (Central Elite Archery Club), Caleb Beukes (Community Hope School), Revive Sauerwein (Windhoek Gymnasium), Shauwn Hattingh (Windhoek Gymnasium), Mybri Schoonbee (Windhoek Gymnasium), Nicholis Roux (Berg-Op), Anrika van Zyl (Danie Joubert), De Wet van Niekerk (Danie Joubert), Damion Schutte (Berg-Op), Wian van Zyl (Danie Joubert), Kyra Nghishekwa (St. Pauls), Lana du Plessis (Walvisbaai Privaat Hoërskool), Belinda Cronje (Moria), Nathan Volek (Windhoek Gymnasium), JP Köhne (Berg-Op), Anru Derks (Gobabis Gymnasium) and Leonise Human (Gobabis Gymnasium).

Namibia Adult Archery Group
Anja Von Watzdorf, Christie Agenbach, Rudolph Koen, Johan Raes, Willie van Zyl, Ronelle Raes, Avelino Jose, Michelle Botha, Christie van Niekerk, Floors Abrahams, Poenie Weakley, Ankia van Zyl, Cilas Wilders, Patrys Oelofsen and Burger Oelofsen.

