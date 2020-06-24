Shout out to all GIPF members

24 June 2020 | Business

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) will be embarking on a media campaign aimed at informing, educating and sensitizing members about their benefits and rules of the fund, starting next Monday (29 June) until 31 July and 2020.
In this vein, the fund invites members to make use of these information sessions on radio and through print. Besides print, members can tune into a local NBC language service station of their choice on Mondays and Tuesdays from 17:00 to 19:00, starting on 29 June.
The fund has also embraced the use of social media and urges members to make use of the GIPF’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and website pages for interactive sessions and to gain further information about fund activities.
The GIPF reminds members and beneficiaries that it is important to understand the rules of the fund and to know how they are applied. GIPF members are encouraged to make use of these platforms to gain more knowledge and to be briefed on their rights and responsibilities and to find out what benefits they are entitled to.
Members seeking specific updates related to their benefits can either contact the GIPF’s offices by calling or by using the online member portal. Alternatively, members can send an email to [email protected] or inbox the fund via Facebook and Instagram pages.
At the moment in-person visits are discouraged due to Covid-19.

