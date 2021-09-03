Show me your JAGGA JAGGA!

Groovy vibes

03 September 2021 | Art and Entertainment

For quite some time people have questioned the state of kwaito. Is it still alive? Has it changed and evolved into an ama-piano or afro house vibe?
Today, we have an answer!
You still remember EES’ first song, when he sang "International" and entered the music industry with a bang? Since then the kwaito singer has never lost his roots. And today he dropped his 6th single of the upcoming Game Changer album, called “Jagga Jagga”
Jagga Jagga is a new word that EES came up with that refers to dance moves – specifically a signature dance move that impresses in the streets or in the club when the beat drops.
Oh and does the beat drop in this new song!
The music video showcases three very energetic pantsula street dancers in orange overalls; jumping and dancing with their tongues out and drinking WUMA. The video is colourful with digital effects, making it look digital & modern.
In the meantime, don’t forget EES’ #GameChanger treasure-hunt: Whoever cracks the 12 words in his music videos and social media riddles first, will win a single Bitcoin valued at around N$700 000).
So keep an eye open for that special word in "Jagga Jagga" – you may just find the hidden code!
Watch the clip here

