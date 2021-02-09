Showmax – for free!

Roger Gertze, Managing Director at MultiChoice Namibia. Photo contributed

Providing more content for Premium subscribers at no cost – DStv Premium subscribers can now enjoy the best streaming international series and movies via Showmax at no extra cost, as MultiChoice Namibia introduces its brand new Showmax Add to Bill offering.

As from today (9 February 2021), all DStv Premium customers can add Showmax to their monthly offering at no extra cost.

“We launched Showmax Add to Bill in response to our customers’ changing consumption patterns as a result of video entertainment services increasingly moving online,” says Roger Gertze, Managing Director at MultiChoice Namibia. “As an ICT anchor in Namibia, it’s fitting that we maintain pace with these trends and provide greater access to our existing online entertainment offering. Showmax Add to Bill now makes it easier for DStv subscribers to access these services.”



For everyone else…

Compact Plus, Compact, Access and Family customers can add Showmax to their DStv subscription for half the standard Showmax subscription price of N$72.50 by visiting www.dstvafrica.com, selecting ‘activate’ on the Showmax banner, selecting ‘Add to Bill’, accepting the quotation, choosing between a once-off or recurring payment, selecting their referred payment method (card or EFT), selecting ‘save and pay’, selecting ‘create an account’, and completing the account set-up to start watching Showmax.

Alternatively, subscribers can access the MyDStv App from their mobile devices to add Showmax to their DStv account.

“Showmax has secured a stellar programming line-up for February, including The Stand, an apocalyptic drama based on Stephen King’s bestselling novel, season 4 of the critically acclaimed series Fargo, season 6 of the ever-popular Emmy and Saturn Award-nominated series Bosch, and the 6-episode British drama series The Bay, seasons 3 and 4 of the comedy High Maintenance as well as 2020 Directors Guild of Canada Award winning apocalyptic drama Utopia Falls. Watch all of this and more, exclusively on Showmax,” Gertze concluded.

Visit www.dstvafrica.com for more information and how to activate this service.

