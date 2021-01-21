Simeon wins new wheels

3 winners, 3 months, 3 cars

21 January 2021 | Banking

Simeon Kadhila from Windhoek was announced as the first winner of the FNB 3 Winners, 3 Months, 3 Cars cash in-store competition that was launched in November last year.
He won a VW Polo 1.4 Trendline.
Kadhila, who transacted at a variety of supermarkets in towns including Windhoek, Otjiwarongo, Oshakati, Oshikuku, Ogongo and Outapi by using [email protected], was ecstatic with his new car.
“Out of thousands of people l just became one of the three lucky winners. It is such a blessing that l will forever appreciate. When FNB called me, l thought l was in a dream until l saw it with my own eyes. I will forever be grateful and will continue using cash-in-store options. Thank you FNB!”
According to FNB Communications Manager Elzita Beukes, participating is easy since any Namibian can use the bank’s cash-in-store services and stand to win. “All you have to do is use FNB’s cash-in-store option at least three times a month. Cash-in-store allows you to withdraw money from your eWallet or from your FNB account, or in some cases, make deposits into an FNB account,” she said.

