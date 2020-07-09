Simply You announces nominees

A composite image of Leah Dice and Sunet at a previous awards event. Photo contributed

The fourth Simply You Magazine Lifestyle and Fashion Awards are slated for September, celebrating the arts, entertainment and fashion industry's achievements and growth.

As has always been the case, the team behind the awards are once again planning a glamorous red carpet event, themed Avante-Garde... Wear your art.

This year, 58 personalities are being celebrated. The category with most entries is for Fashion Designer of the year, with six nominees.

Managing director Helena Ngaifiwa applauds everyone in the creative industry who through the pandemic, continued to work hard and managed to celebrate their craft and talent.



The nominees for this year are:

• Photography: Christian Stiebahl, Claudio Photographer, Francis Photo Studio, Legitmedia

• Female radio personality: Delila Katanga, Tanya Radzwa, Ndapewa Ambanbi, Whilzahn Dubs

• Male radio personality: Mathew Kapofi, Skrypt Music, Maldine Kushikulesha

• TV presenter: Gabriel Moonde, Aina Kweyo, Anne Kambuda, Denzel Mupunga

• Female model: Johanna Swartbooi, Chelsi Shikongo, Michelle MK, Mellisa

• Male model: Djodjo Bomassa, Mmoloki Samoca, Herman Hausiku, Saint Angelo

• Makeup artist: Makeup by Taimi, Christie van Zyl, Prestige Beauty by Nancy, Andrea's Beauty Studio

• Stylist: Yverischka, Miles Meroro, Aubrey, Talah Hashipala

• Comedian: Martin Pombili, Mitch Comedian, Mark Kariahuua, Namibian Girl Humour

• Blogger: Woven, Twinfluencers, Namibian Mom & Kid, Ndapanda

• Fitness personality: Keanu M, Herman Hausiku, Mekenficient, Omanii Hapulile

• Accessories designer: Marsblokkers, Kova Nam, Mohenn, Amana Designs

• Emerging fashion designer: Channique Rabe, ST Key Fashions, Sirenga, Yamwe

• Designer: MN Creations, Honey Cassie, Pinstripe Hippy, Proud by Pewa, Ingo Shanyenge and Helao by Deon.



The awards take place on 26 September in the National Theatre, and all rules surrounding Covid-19 will be applicable.

