‘Six children per teacher’ – gender ministry

Image for illustrative purposes only. Photo Pixabay

The ministry of gender equality, poverty eradication and social welfare urged kindergartens and early childhood development centres (ECDs) to stick to six children per teacher upon schools’ resumption for face-to-face education.

A media statement issued by the ministry, said children should be grouped in accordance with kindergarten and pre-school standards to avoid exposing children to contracting Covid-19. Children from the age of zero to one should be six in a class at a time and sit 1.5 metres apart from each other and one teacher or edu-carer. Kids from the age of one to two can be 10 in a class with one teacher, and kids from the age of three to four and five, can be 20 per class with one teacher as well.

“There has been an immense spread of Covid-19 in the past few months. It is therefore in our best interest to adopt stringent safety and health protocols to protect children. All kindergarten operators and parents must agree in writing to abide by these guidelines, and learners, teachers and other staff members who are not feeling well should stay home,” reads the statement.

It added that these measures will help with effective supervision and control, thus where children are more than the number indicated in each group, then two teachers should be allocated to the said group. Parents should also be prohibited from entering the school premises, except for enquires, payments and other relevant matters that may need to be discussed in person.

All school grades in all 14 regions are expected to resume with face-to-face classes on Monday, 7 September.

The ministry of education, arts and culture said all schools have reported that they have put all necessary measures in place and they are ready to receive pupils for face-to-face classes. – Nampa

