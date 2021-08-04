Sixty golden years
DTS has reason to celebrate
04 August 2021 | Sports
The sports club’s goal to develop top class sports facilities has been achieved by the support of its members and sponsors.
Founded in July 1961, once in close cooperation with the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) to enable learners and teachers to be physically active out-of-school, the DTS always took its role in youth and educational work seriously while strengthening sporty and fair competition.
During the very beginning, the DTS’s focus was on swimming and gymnastics, from 1964 volleyball, handball, water polo and athletics were added to the offer.
The current successful soccer division – with its prime HopSol first league – was established in 1965.
Today, one of Windhoek’s most influential sports clubs offers tennis, indoor- and beach volleyball, football, inline-, field-hockey and fistball.
In 1983, the DTS’s well-known and well-loved “Volleyball for All” event was held for the first time, and 2021 would mark the fundraising tournament’s 38th anniversary. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic upset the DTS’s plans for the past two years, forcing the organisers to cancel Southern Africa’s biggest social sports event.
Nevertheless and whenever possible – currently all contact sports and therefore most sports offered at the DTS are prohibited – the DTS impresses with a great team spirit, close cooperation between its subsections and fairness among their members and supporters that can not only be witnessed during common events but also within their sporty activities.
Congratulations to the DTS and its members to 60 successful years!