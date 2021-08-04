Sixty golden years

DTS has reason to celebrate

DTS's HopSol First Team. An aerial view of the DTS grounds in Windhoek. Volleyball for All action. Photo Allgemeine Zeitung archives Ground breaking ceremony of the new DTS Hall in 1992. Taking a trip down memory lane.

Respect, sportsmanship, humility and celebrating sporty success – this is what the DTS sports club, the Deutscher Turn- & Sportverein (DTS) has stood for in the past 60 years.

The sports club’s goal to develop top class sports facilities has been achieved by the support of its members and sponsors.

Founded in July 1961, once in close cooperation with the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) to enable learners and teachers to be physically active out-of-school, the DTS always took its role in youth and educational work seriously while strengthening sporty and fair competition.

During the very beginning, the DTS’s focus was on swimming and gymnastics, from 1964 volleyball, handball, water polo and athletics were added to the offer.

The current successful soccer division – with its prime HopSol first league – was established in 1965.

Today, one of Windhoek’s most influential sports clubs offers tennis, indoor- and beach volleyball, football, inline-, field-hockey and fistball.

In 1983, the DTS’s well-known and well-loved “Volleyball for All” event was held for the first time, and 2021 would mark the fundraising tournament’s 38th anniversary. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic upset the DTS’s plans for the past two years, forcing the organisers to cancel Southern Africa’s biggest social sports event.

Nevertheless and whenever possible – currently all contact sports and therefore most sports offered at the DTS are prohibited – the DTS impresses with a great team spirit, close cooperation between its subsections and fairness among their members and supporters that can not only be witnessed during common events but also within their sporty activities.

Congratulations to the DTS and its members to 60 successful years!

