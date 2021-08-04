Sixty golden years

DTS has reason to celebrate

04 August 2021 | Sports

Respect, sportsmanship, humility and celebrating sporty success – this is what the DTS sports club, the Deutscher Turn- & Sportverein (DTS) has stood for in the past 60 years.
The sports club’s goal to develop top class sports facilities has been achieved by the support of its members and sponsors.
Founded in July 1961, once in close cooperation with the Deutsche Höhere Privatschule (DHPS) to enable learners and teachers to be physically active out-of-school, the DTS always took its role in youth and educational work seriously while strengthening sporty and fair competition.
During the very beginning, the DTS’s focus was on swimming and gymnastics, from 1964 volleyball, handball, water polo and athletics were added to the offer.
The current successful soccer division – with its prime HopSol first league – was established in 1965.
Today, one of Windhoek’s most influential sports clubs offers tennis, indoor- and beach volleyball, football, inline-, field-hockey and fistball.
In 1983, the DTS’s well-known and well-loved “Volleyball for All” event was held for the first time, and 2021 would mark the fundraising tournament’s 38th anniversary. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic upset the DTS’s plans for the past two years, forcing the organisers to cancel Southern Africa’s biggest social sports event.
Nevertheless and whenever possible – currently all contact sports and therefore most sports offered at the DTS are prohibited – the DTS impresses with a great team spirit, close cooperation between its subsections and fairness among their members and supporters that can not only be witnessed during common events but also within their sporty activities.
Congratulations to the DTS and its members to 60 successful years!

Similar News

 

NESA CS:GO reaches final round

6 days ago - 28 July 2021 | Sports

As yet another successful season of qualifiers draws to a close, the Namibian Electronic Sports Association (NESA) is one step closer to selecting a Namibian...

De Lange does Namibia proud

1 week ago - 25 July 2021 | Sports

Namibian cyclist in the male road race at the Olympic Games, Tristan de Lange, said competing at the event on Saturday taught him a number...

More backing for Olympians

1 week ago - 25 July 2021 | Sports

Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) donated N$661 980 to the Namibia National Olympic (NNOC) team is representing the country at the Olympic Games in Japan. According...

For the love of running

2 weeks ago - 20 July 2021 | Sports

Bank Windhoek hosted their awards ceremony for their recent Virtual Relay in the capital, with only a single representative of the winning team present.In the...

Olympic stars on their way

2 weeks ago - 18 July 2021 | Sports

President Hage Geingob called on Namibian athletes to be respectful to their coaches as well as be good ambassadors while competing at the rescheduled Olympic...

Eagles draw tough competition

2 weeks ago - 18 July 2021 | Sports

Namibia has been drawn into Group A of the Round 1 of qualifiers of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled...

Mboma, Masilingi readying for Games

2 weeks ago - 14 July 2021 | Sports

Coach Henk Botha of Namibia’s two sensational sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, said they are hard at work in preparing for the rescheduled 2020...

#Pledge4Pink – Go pink or go home!

3 weeks ago - 12 July 2021 | Sports

Pupkewitz Motors has partnered with Cricket Namibia in their pledge to raise funds for breast cancer in Namibia. The aim with this initiative is to...

Goagoses to serve on Netball Africa board

3 weeks ago - 09 July 2021 | Sports

Netball Namibia’s vice president of marketing and sponsorships, Rebecca Goagoses, has been elected to serve on the new Netball Africa board, which consists of members...

Meet our Olympians!

3 weeks ago - 08 July 2021 | Sports

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) announced the team of athletes and officials that will represent Namibia at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.Namibia...

Latest News

Family’s future in court’s hands

15 hours ago | Justice

Windhoek • [email protected] Court judge Thomas Masuku will today deliver judgment in a landmark ruling on whether Namibia’s home affairs ministry must grant Namibian citizenship...

The Future of Facebook

20 hours ago | Technology

Founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook is the oldest surviving social media platform. But with more and more platforms entering the market, will it...

Retuura Ballotti new Human Capital...

20 hours ago | People

As from 1 July, Retuura Ballotti has been appointed as Bank Windhoek’s Human Capital Executive. In her new role, Ballotti is responsible for developing and...

Mental health awareness campaign launched

20 hours ago | Health

Student leaders from various institutions of higher learning launched a mental health awareness campaign to help and encourage students and learners affected by Covid-19 not...

Fuel prices remain unchanged

20 hours ago | Energy

The ministry of mines announced that it will not adjust fuel prices given current economic circumstances, but warned that this may be short-livedAt the moment,...

Some people are more important...

20 hours ago | Government

President Hage Geingob has justified why politicians - including himself - have breached Covid-19 burial restrictions, saying they are not equal to ordinary citizens.Geingob was...

No accountability report available yet:...

21 hours ago | Government

An accountability report relating to how the N$8.1 billion set aside to soften the impact of Covid-19 was spent remains unavailable.Equally there is no accountability...

Training the hybrid mind

21 hours ago | Technology

Johannesburg • Anna CollardMore than 50% of IT teams believe that employees have bad security habits – habits they’ve developed since moving their offices into...

Understanding Covid outbreaks in Namibian...

22 hours ago | Education

Children across the world have missed out on months of schooling during the Covid-19 pandemic. In Namibia, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC)...

Load More