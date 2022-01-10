Skills training on the cards

Learn to make your own cleaning products

10 January 2022 | Education

Skill Set Consultants hosts a training event during the second week of February with the aim of capacitating Namibians in the field of manufacturing daily need products such as washing powder, fabric softener, foam bath gel, dishwashing liquid, pine gel, tile brite and wall paint.
Coordinator Soini Nampala said that trainees will also be equipped with knowledge to position them professionally in the corporate industry in terms of product branding and packaging, barcode acquisition, and retail market penetration both locally and intra-Africa.
“The purpose of the training is to switch our nation from being a chronic consumer to a producer, for Namibians to become players in the supply chain both nationally and intra-Africa, to create jobs especially now during the after effects of Covid-19, and to preserve the local economy from the current dominant status of importing almost everything.”
To take advantage of this opportunity, contact the organisers via Skill Set Consultants at 085 697 6199, 081 697 6199 or [email protected] or their Facebook page, or Clocknet Vocational Training Centre at 061 260 666 before 4 February.

