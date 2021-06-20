SKW hosts annual Winter Shoot

20 June 2021 | Sports

SKW Archers Club last weekend hosted their annual Winter Shoot, where over the course of the two days 14 archers participated in both indoor and outdoor competitions.
Only five archers were on the shooting line on Saturday – three compound women and two compound men. As always, it was a tight match in the eliminations between archers from SKW and Swakopmund Archery Club.
Ilana Malan from SKW shot two new Namibian records in the Compound Women division at 50m, improving the single 360 round to 343/360 and the double 720 round to 1359/1440.
Nine archers joined the Sunday indoor competition at 18-meter in the compound and again the battle was between SKW and SAC, with SKW taking both gold medals in the men’s and women’s divisions.

Final results
Outdoor:
Compound Men
First: Hermias Rossouw (SKW)
Second: Andries van Niekerk (SAC)

Compound Women
First: Babette Taljaard (SKW)
Second: Ilana Malan (SKW)
Third: Vicky du Plessis (SAC)

Indoor
Compound Men:
First: Hermias Rossouw (SKW)
Second: Abraham van Zyl (SKW)
Third: Andries van Niekerk (SAC)

Compound Women:
First: Babette Taljaard (SKW)
Second: Vicky du Plessis (SAC)
Third: Ilana Malan (SKW)

Compound Cadet Men:
First: Franco van Zyl (SKW)

