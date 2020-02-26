Slight revenue increase for ECB

Impact of increasing renewable energy generation felt

26 February 2020 | Infrastructure

The Electricity Control Board (ECB) has recorded a 3.6% revenue increase from N$86.3 million in the 2017/18 financial year to N$89.4 million in the 2018/19 financial year.
The ECB’s main source of revenue is levy income based on actual volumes of electricity supplied by NamPower and by licences embedded or isolated generators.
According to the ECB board’s 2018/19 annual report, the levy increased by 6.7% effective 1 July 2018 whereas the actual volumes of electricity supplied decreased by 12% compared to the previous financial year. The combined factors of the decrease in volume and the increase in levy resulted in a 4% increase in levy income for the period under review. The decrease in volume is mainly attributed to the increasing renewable energy generation from which no levy income is derived.
The other income of the ECB for the previous financial year include rental income.
The ECB operational costs increased from N$58 million from the previous financial year to N$63 million for the 2018/19 financial year. This translates into an increase of 8%, which is mainly due to inflation.
“The project cost for the ECB increased by 15% because more activities have been executed during the period under review compared to the previous financial year. The budget under-expenditure of 45% is mainly due to some projects not started as planned during the period under review because of their dependency on the completion of other projects and events,” the reports reads.
Furthermore, the ECB approved distribution tariffs for 33 distribution licenses. The tariffs for distribution licensees, regional electricity distributors (REDs), local authorities and others were reviewed after the NamPower tariff increase was announced in 2018. The distributors were granted varying tariff increases according to their specific revenue requirements.
For the period under review the highest pre-paid tariff approved of N$2.68 per kilowatt (kW) is for Aranos Town Council and the lowest is Oranjemund Town Council approved at N$1.55 per kW.
“During the period under review, the national end-user tariff was N$2.41 per kW, an increase of 4% from N$2.31 per kW from the previous period,” reads the report. – Nampa

