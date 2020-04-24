Small donation, big difference
24 April 2020 | Local News
Gigi’s Construction donated 25 food parcels each to vulnerable households in Rehoboth and
Keetmanshoop. ‘We identified these households simply because the majority are pensioners, and
those who have no or very limited income from odds jobs and thus cannot earn anything as a result
of the lockdown,” said business development manager of TKO, Ellis Tjiueza. The two companies aim
to ensure that all Namibians have access to affordable, safe and sustainable housing.