Small donation, big difference

Sister construction and property development companies Ti Khoen Omkhais (TKO) Investments and

Gigi’s Construction donated 25 food parcels each to vulnerable households in Rehoboth and

Keetmanshoop. ‘We identified these households simply because the majority are pensioners, and

those who have no or very limited income from odds jobs and thus cannot earn anything as a result

of the lockdown,” said business development manager of TKO, Ellis Tjiueza. The two companies aim

to ensure that all Namibians have access to affordable, safe and sustainable housing.