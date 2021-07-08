Small gesture of gratitude

08 July 2021 | Society

Together with Checkers and Sun Medical, the Windhoek Lions Club was able to provide some healthcare workers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic at hospitals in Windhoek with something sweet along with hot chocolate recently. The Windhoek Lions also distributed posters to thank and raise awareness for the staff. “It was an honour for us to show our gratitude to the healthcare workers in these difficult times, even if it was only a small gesture,” Beate Fahrbach from the Lions Club Windhoek said. Photo Nina Victoria Ebner

